Peters Praises Trump For Peace Agreement With The Taliban

Sees It As Major Step In Bringing Troops Home

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, praised President Donald J. Trump and his Administration for the historic peace agreement with the Taliban that if fully kept by the Taliban could end America’s longest war and bring our troops home from Afghanistan. Peters said the agreement ensures that if the Taliban violate any provision of the peace agreement, the United States would nullify the agreement at once. Peters said the agreement if kept will ensure the two most critical components that any peace agreement with the Taliban must have – a solid guarantee that Afghanistan will never again be used as a haven for terrorist organizations to strike at the United States and its interests; and a mechanism to bring our service men and women home ending our involvement in the conflict that has lasted 19 years.

“I want to commend President Trump for reaching this historic agreement with the Taliban,” said Sam Peters. “Having served in Afghanistan and personally carried multiple flag draped coffins onto aircraft for repatriation, I know firsthand the horrors of this conflict. The Taliban have posed significant threat to the US homeland through their network of terror. It’s vital that we monitor progress of implementing this agreement. But, it’s time…and this is a logical first step to bring our troops home.

“I have no illusions about the Taliban, nor does President Trump,” continued Peters. “President Trump is following Ronald Reagan’s mantra of ‘trust but verify.’ If the Taliban violate any part of this agreement, it will be instantly voided. The President and his negotiators have multiple actions in this peace agreement that Taliban must meet for it to be fully implemented. The most important is ensuring that Afghanistan must never again be a haven or launching pad for any terrorist organization against the Unites States, its interests, and its allies. We owe that not only to our citizens but to those that perished on 9/11 and to those who have sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan for our nation to reach this moment.

“If the Taliban keep this agreement, it will ensure something that is near and dear to my heart as a veteran is achieved – bringing our troops home safely to their families,” concluded Peters. “Ending this war and bringing our brave men and women home while ensuring the safety of our nation will be achieved in this agreement if the Taliban abide by it.”

Peters is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters worked for two years as a corporate employee where he managed nearly $100 million in annual revenue across the largest geographical region in the United States. Peters settled in Las Vegas with his family, and exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, Peters founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University. He finished his Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University. His continued thirst for knowledge, has also led him through a Graduate-Level Certificate Program in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.





