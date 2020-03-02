Financial Times Names Glassbox Amongst Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

FT1000 - Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2020 - Glassbox

Glassbox, the augmented analytics solution for customer experience, is included in the FT1000 list as its rapid global growth continues.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the augmented analytics solution for customer experience, today announced it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the latest FT1000 report, featured in today’s edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com.

The Financial Times (FT), in partnership with Statista, the German data provider, has identified the 1,000 European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenue between the years 2015 and 2018.

Glassbox ranked 55 out of 1000 in the overall list.

“We are very excited to be featured in the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list, alongside many highly-respected companies. Glassbox has consistently doubled its revenue year-on-year and this recognition clearly demonstrates that our business strategy, customer-driven innovation and geographical and vertical expansions are delivering outstanding and consistent value to our clients and therefore business results” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO at Glassbox. “In 2020 we’ll continue being focused around exceeding customer expectations, delivering disruptive product capabilities and scaling-up the business to drive adoption, satisfaction and consequently, revenue growth”.

The latest FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies is available here: https://www.ft.com/content/691390ca-53d9-11ea-90ad-25e377c0ee1f

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also improved regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals.



