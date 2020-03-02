Military Space USA will feature expert briefings on prototyping, requirement setting and procurement

Military Space USA 2020

Military Space USA will focus on prototyping, requirement setting and procurement, highlighting programs like SMC 2.0 and AFRL’s innovation pitch days

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With space becoming a contested domain and near peer adversaries advancing in their capabilities, the need to ‘go fast’ has become accepted dogma within the space community.As near peer adversaries advance their capabilities, the US DoD is pushing for the development of their own capabilities at EPIC SPEED. With 3 dedicated days of content, Military Space USA will convene in Los Angeles on June 8th – 10th 2020 to explore how the US and allies are driving this disruptive approach to space.Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.milspaceusa.com/EINpr2 SMi Group are delighted to announce this year’s Military Space USA agenda will be heavily focused on rapid prototyping, requirement setting and procurement. Programs like SMC 2.0 and AFRL’s innovation pitch days will be key components discussed at the event.Military Space USA will feature 5 expert briefings on prototyping, requirement setting and procurement:1. SMC’S SATCOM ENTERPRISEColonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force2. ‘SMC 2.0’ REINVENTING THE US APPROACH TO SPACE ACQUISITIONSession Reserved for Senior Representative, SMC, US Space Force3. SDA’S PRIORITIES FOR THE DELIVERY OF FUTURE SPACEMr Derek Tournear, Director, Space Development Agency4. THE FUTURE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY FOR U.S. SPACE THROUGH 2060Ms Andrea Loper, PM Future Space Communications, Space Vehicles Directorate, AFRL, US Air Force5. UTILISING INNOVATION TO STREAMLINE MULTI-DOMAIN OPERATIONSCaptain Roger Anderson, Deputy Program Manager, Air Force Space Accelerator Program, US Air ForceFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, please visit http://www.milspaceusa.com/EINpr2 There will also be a pre-conference focus day on June 8th dedicated to Disruptive Technology. As the US DoD pushes for the acquisition of the next generation of space capability, now is the time for industry and government to collaborate and innovate. Given this, the disruptive technology focus day will provide the perfect setting for technical experts, military end users and solution providers to share their latest developments and build an understanding of how technologies will be deployed.--- END ----Military Space USA9th – 10th June 2020Los Angeles, CA, USAGold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman CorporationSponsors and Exhibitors: Hughes and XTARTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



