Numly™ Joins More Than 900 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Numly™ CEO Joins the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Movement to Pledge Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numly™, Inc. joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 900 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion ™, Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder & CEO of Numly™, Inc., is committing himself and Numly™ to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.By signing on to this commitment, Numly™ is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 900 signatories have already shared more than 700 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.Madhukar Govindaraju says, “At Numly™, it is our mission to help companies foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusivity. Though typically, we view diversity as a representation of fairness and protection to all, regardless of gender, race, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, I recognize and appreciate that Millennials define Diversity and Inclusion differently. Millennials believe in Cognitive Diversity, a blending of different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives within a team. Through the core values of our company, it is our endeavor to also support Women, Millennials and Neurodiverse individuals and to develop collaborative work environments that drive a positive impact on businesses.”Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.Numly™ is part of the fast-growing startup ecosystem in the US that employs a remote employee base distributed geographically across the world. By joining together, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the HR tech industry.The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 700 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 900 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.About Numly™, Inc. ( https://www.numly.io/ Numly™'s mission is to improve employee performance and employee engagement through the development of Soft and Growth Skills. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced coaching platform that enables organizations to take a structured approach to soft skills development. With a 16 Personality Factor assessment and an Ignite survey to jumpstart engagement, as well as dozens of built-in Engagement Programs to guide users through a comprehensive database of 185+ soft skills, NumlyEngage™ makes it easy for companies to identify and retain top talent, grow the next generation of leaders, drive productivity, and effectively compete in the Future of Work. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/



