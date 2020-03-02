Owner of ServiceMaster By Glenn’s, Keith Grella, Renews BOTH Florida State Mold Assessor and Remediator Licenses

Current mold remediator and assessor certifications ensure individuals follow industry best practices. ServiceMaster By Glenn’s, Keith Grella, recently renewed both his Florida State Mold Assessor and Remediator Licenses.

Keith Grella, owner of ServiceMaster By Glenn's, completed his Mold Remediator and Mold Assessor licenses in February with a perfect score of 100%.

Staying certified and current in this industry is a must” — Keith Grella

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know only 14 Mold Remediators and 15 Mold Assessors have current and active licenses in Indian River County? The state of Florida requires remediators and assessors to complete 15 hours of training every two years to keep certifications current and active. When restoring a home or business after a disaster, choosing a Florida state certified Mold Remediator or Mold Assessor is crucial to the success of a restoration project. This certification ensures the professional is trained in choosing the correct materials, equipment and methodology to ensure that water damage, fire damage or mold damage restoration will be successful and free of future mold-related issues.Keith Grella, owner of ServiceMaster By Glenn's, completed his Mold Remediator and Mold Assessor licenses in February with a perfect score of 100% well before the July 31, 2020 deadline. This ensures he is up to date with the best practices and follows regulatory guidelines in the restoration of mold, water, fire or smoke damage.The 14 hours of continuing education to renew both mold assessor and remediator licenses included training and review of the following material:6-hour review of water moisture intrusion,4-hour review of the importance of mold safety,2-hour review of instruction in writing reports and2-hour review for Florida’s state standards and practices."Staying certified and current in this industry is a must,” said Grella, an expert remediator with 26 years of experience. “Here at ServiceMaster By Glenn's, we make sure all of our restoration technicians are certified and well-trained to provide the best approach and management of disaster restoration projects for our customers."Since the state of Florida tightened the requirements on mold treatment and removal in 2010, the number of certified Mold Assessors and Mold Remediators in the county has only decreased. Before a consumer engages a restoration company to perform water, mold, fire or smoke damage restoration, make sure to visit www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr to ensure the company is certified.Steps to verify certification:1) Visit www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr 2) Click on verify a license3) Select search by license type4) Choose license category of mold related services and mold category of mold remediator or mold assessor.About ServiceMaster By Glenn’s ServiceMaster By Glenn’s provides water damage restoration, flood damage, fire damage repair, smoke damage, mold remediation and disaster planning and recovery services to the Treasure Coast. Located in Vero Beach, they service the surrounding cities of Sebastian, Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Stuart, Palm City and Hobe Sound. Learn more about ServiceMaster By Glenn’s restoration services at waterdamagespecialists.com or call 772-567-4435.



