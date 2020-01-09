$1,000 in Scholarships Available From ServiceMaster by Glenn’s

ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is accepting applications for its disaster preparation scholarships.

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, January 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is accepting applications for its disaster preparation scholarships between now through May 31st.Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to high school or college students who demonstrate knowledge in how to properly prepare for hurricanes, flooding or fire disasters on the Treasure Coast.To apply, students must create an infographic or 2-4 minute video showing how a business or individual should plan for a disaster. Entries should highlight disaster preparation in one of the following cities: Fellsmere, Sebastian, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Orchid, Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Stuart and Palm City.Final submissions will be judged on: Content, originality, creativity, and the ServiceMaster by Glenn’s branding. The student with the winning infographic and the student with the winning video each will receive a scholarship.“At ServiceMaster by Glenn’s, we are 100 percent committed to providing opportunities for young people in our community to grow and accomplish their goals,” said Keith Grella, owner of ServiceMaster by Glenn’s. “We created these scholarships because we understand the importance of investing in our students, helping them learn, and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed in higher education and obtain meaningful careers.”To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, students must be attending high school or college and have plans to attend a Florida trade school or university. They must also be a Florida resident and be able to provide two proofs of Florida residency. Finally, students must be accepted into a Florida trade school or university and use their scholarship winnings toward educational endeavors at a Florida school.Scholarships will be awarded after six weeks of enrollment into university or trade school classes.To access the scholarship application, visit waterdamagespecialists.com/scholarship Final submissions should be uploaded directly to ServiceMaster by Glenn’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ServiceMasterByGlenns For more information about the disaster preparation scholarships, please call ServiceMaster by Glenn’s Vero Beach office at 772-567-4435.ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers free consultations to evaluate property damage caused from water, fire, mold or storm damage. If you would like to know more about their services you can call their office at 772-567-4435 or visit waterdamagespecialists.com.



