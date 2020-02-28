Statement from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell
February 28, 2020
Statement from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell
For release at 2:30 p.m. EST
The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.