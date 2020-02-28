There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,255 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell

February 28, 2020

The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

