Announcing Joe Reilly invited to join Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust

I am excited and honored to be invited to join the Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust and look forward to collaboration with this network of entrepreneurs, executives and business leaders." — Joe Reilly

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Reilly has been invited to join Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Orlando.

Joe was chosen for membership by the Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Joe is the founder and President of National Drug Screening, a GrowFL 2019 Top 50 Florida Companies to Watch award winner and has been a leader in the drug testing industry for over 25 years. In 2018, he was honored as a "Business Leader of the Year" with the Simpkins Entrepreneurial Award by Space Coast Business magazine, a trusted voice for the Brevard County, Florida’s innovative business community.

Known throughout the United States as an expert in the drug testing industry, Joe is in demand as an expert witness. He has provided consulting, speaking engagements and training programs for many organizations including the US Small Business Administration (SBA), the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the US Department of Education, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Washington DC Department of Public Works, the Florida Office of Drug Control, the Florida Department of Corrections, the Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA), the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), the Florida Trucking Association, Florida Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) and numerous Chambers of Commerce and business associations.

“Orlando’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Mr. Reilly,” said Donna Dyson, president and publisher of Orlando Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”

As an invited member, Joe will contribute articles to the Orlando Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Joe will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Orlando Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.

"I am excited and honored to be selected as a member of the Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust, stated Joe Reilly."I look forward to collaboration with this network of experts, entrepreneurs, executives and influential business leaders. I believe this is a great opportunity to strengthen my circle of trusted advisors and position myself and my company National Drug Screening to further impact the Central Florida business community and beyond."

The Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Joe to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Orlando business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Orlando Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

Joe Reilly President of National Drug Screening



