Post-Conference Workshop Day Announced for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2020

Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2020

SMi reports: There will be two half-day workshops hosted by UserWise and Abbott Diagnostics after Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Pre-Filled West Coast conference will convene in San Diego, CA on the 15th-16th June 2020 to explore key areas within the field such as: new technologies and innovations in device design, advances in human factors for combination products, key regulatory insights with industry and FDA representation, process development considerations, and design controls and risk management for Pre-Filled Syringes.Over the two-day event, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.Interested parties can register online; an early bird saving of $400 will be applied to bookings made before February 28th 2020: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr2 This year, the event will also host a post-conference workshop day on the 17th of June 2020 which will feature two half-day workshops:1) “Connected Devices and Digital Health: How to Navigate the U.S. FDA Usability Engineering Requirements” hosted by Shannon Clarke, Principal, UserWise:• Connected devices and digital Health - Current and future Applications• Overview of Applicable U.S. FDA Usability Engineering Requirements & Regulatory Requirements for Connected devices and digital Health• Review Unique Usability Engineering Considerations Related to Connected Devices• Q&A2) “Postmarket Safety Reporting: The Current Regulatory Environment with a Global Impact” hosted by Khaudeja Bano, Senior. Medical Director, Abbott Diagnostics:• Introductory session• Case Study introduction and preliminary discussion• An interactive look at the two case studies• Open Q&AThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr2 Pre-Filled Syringes West CoastMain conference: 15th-16th June 2020Proudly sponsored by:Almac | Credence MedSystems | Heuft | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nemera | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Steri-Tek | Zeon Speciality MaterialsContact Information:To sponsor or exhibit, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on +44 (0)20 7827 6088About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.