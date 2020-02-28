Veteran-Owned CBD Oil Brand Introduces 10% Off on First Purchase

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme, a veteran-owned CBD Oil brand, is now offering a 10% discount to all customers on their first purchase.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme is pleased to announce the introduction of an attractive special offer for new customers. Following the launch of this promotion, all Patriot Supreme customers will receive a flat 10% discount on their first order. A producer of CannaSafe CBD oil products, this veteran owned CBD Oil brand offers an impressive lineup of products, including pure CBD oil, capsules, balm, gummies and gift bundles. This entire product line is dedicated to veterans dealing with mental and physical disabilities.Announcing the launch of the 10% discount offer, owner and founder, Justin Elenburg, said, "At Patriot Supreme, we are always looking for ways to maximize the savings of our veterans. Now, all our new customers can receive a 10% discount on their first order."Elenburg is a disabled Air Force veteran who uses CBD himself to help with relief. Having experienced significant benefits of using CBD oil for anxiety , he wanted to provide the same opportunity to all veterans. All products manufactured by the company contain natural and GMO-free American-grown hemp. All its products are lab-tested for CBD and THC content, and triple-certified to ensure complete customer safety."Our long-term vision is that no family should suffer from the aftermath of physical or psychological trauma. We want to ensure that those who suffer in silence can get out and do what they truly desire. Our biggest mission is to provide not only high-quality CBD products and their benefits but to create a community of giving back, a community of warmness, kindness and support," he added.Since its inception, the range of CBD oil products from Patriot Supreme has received an extraordinary response from users. "Just started taking Patriot Supreme, and I can already fell the difference from that crap you can get on Amazon. I sleep better, fewer aches and pain throughout the day. Try this product you will not regret it," said an impressed user.To find out more about Patriot Supreme and its products, please visit the company's official website.###

Veteran-Owned CBD Oil Brand Introduces 10% Off on First Purchase



