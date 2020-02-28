Reliabilityweb.com and Uptime Magazine Invite Nominations for the Solution Awards, Recognizing Industry Innovators

Solution Awards recognize industry innovators in reliability and asset management

Recognizing innovative products, software, training and services for reliability and asset management

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.comand Uptimemagazine have issued a call for nominations for the Solution Awards recognizing innovative products, software, training and services for reliability and asset management. The Solution Awards will be presented at one of the largest reliability and asset management conferences, The RELIABILITY Conference™ ( TRC-2020 ), co-located with the Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, held May 4-7 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle’s Eastside, Seattle, Washington.Organizations enter each year based on mastering reliability centered solutions as “the best” in the marketplace. Each entry will be reviewed and placed in one of the following seven categories: Reliability Engineering for Maintenance, Asset Condition Management, Work Execution Management, Leadership for Reliability, Asset Management, Digitalization, and Sustainability. Nominations for the Solution Awards will be accepted through March 6, 2020.Solution Award winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at TRC-2020 on May 5, 2020, along with being featured in the June/July 2020 issue of Uptime. 2019 winners of the Solution Awards include ARMS Reliability, RDI Technologies, SDT Ultrasound, Aquitas Solutions, and Bentley Systems/Siemens.Important dates to know:• Public voting will take place between March 18-27, 2020• Winners will be announced publicly April 22, 2020There is no entry fee for 2020 Reliability Partners or TRC-2020 exhibitors. The entry fee for all other nominations is $999, and payments can be made at www.reliabilityconference.com via credit card. All proceeds from the Solution Awards nomination fees will be donated for autism awareness.To submit a nomination or for more information and to register for TRC-2020, please visit www.reliabilityconference.com For more information on upcoming Reliabilityweb.com conferences in 2020, MaximoWorld, A Reliabilityweb.com Event, August 4-6, and IMC, December 7-10, visit www.reliabilityweb.com/events About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability RadioConferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leaderworkshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radioand Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb, Inc. in the U.S.A. and in several other countries.The trademarks, brand names, and company names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners or other third parties.



