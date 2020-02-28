American Bullion Offers An Option for Investors to Take Advantage of Coronavirus Financial Panic

Markets are seem to be on a free fall mainly because of the corona virus while gold demand is on the rise.

Commodities such as gold and silver have a world market that transcends national borders, politics, religions, and race. A person may not like someone else’s religion, but he’ll accept his gold” — Robert Kiyosaki - American businessman and author

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) is infecting global economic growth and the infection is taking root in the American stock market. For the fourth consecutive day, market prices have plummeted. At the time of this press release, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 500 points, putting the Average down nearly 7.5% for the year. Stock markets around the world are beginning to price in what bond markets have been telling us for weeks while the World Health Organization stopped short of calling the outbreak a pandemic it did nevertheless state that the virus displays “unlimited potential.”In spite of reassurances made by the President at yesterday’s White House briefing, Tuesday’s warning by the director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases resonated very clearly with American’s , when she stated that a coronavirus outbreak in the United States is “not a question of if, but rather a question of when.” The President tried to project a sense of confidence and control, by offering a litany of the administration’s quick actions to create a coronavirus task force, travel restrictions and a containment strategy. But the reassurance seemed at odds with a bevy of federal officials concerned that it could become a dire situation very quickly and even more concerned that it was not being treated as such.Complacent investors have attempted to go about their business as usual, but travel restrictions, work force reductions, and supply chain gaps are inevitably causing problems that are generating a domino effect on a global basis. Moody’s Analytic’s chief economist Mark Zandi reported that the odds of the coronavirus becoming a pandemic have increased to 40% and further, that “A global recession is likely if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic, and the odds of that are uncomfortably high.” At this point, a simple fact of the matter becomes obvious – preparedness is less expensive than ignorance.Meanwhile, markets continue to get hammered, 10-year Treasury yields have fallen to new all-time lows, and gold prices continue edging higher. All this is occurring, as the safe haven benefits of gold and other precious metals are shinning brighter than ever. Informed investors are now choosing physical gold to protect their portfolios, assets and legacies.

