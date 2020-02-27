Mary Messuti Promoted to TestOil President

TestOil President Mary Messuti

TestOil COO Mary Messuti has been promoted to president. Her goals include significant national and global expansion.

I will continue scaling the company on a national and global level. Lean has been key to expanding and I want to intensify this program in order to continuously increase the quality of all we do.” — TestOil President Mary Messuti

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, an industry leader in oil analysis, just announced the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Mary Messuti to President. During her two years at TestOil she instituted a Lean management program that enabled her to successfully scale the company, grow revenue significantly and cement the company’s reputation for outstanding customer service-areas she will continue to focus on as president.

She has also built on and instituted the company’s existing family culture. “Everyone that works here is treated as part of the family,” she said. “We back it up with employee-friendly policies such as promoting entirely from within and employee perks such as wellness programs, exercise programs and personal growth classes.” Messuti also started the TestOil Gives Back program to benefit the larger Cleveland community.

Messuti has expanded product offerings, such as a new ecommerce site that allows users to order DIY test sample kits online. Other new product offerings during her tenure include coolant testing and biofuels testing. Messuti was also instrumental in launching “TestOil Industrial Services”— TestOil’s CLS trained analysts pull samples at the customer site.

Before coming to TestOil, Messuti spent most of her career at heavy industrial and aerospace companies. She lived and worked in Asia for four years, running Piper Aircraft, Inc., Asia. She was also in charge of the pneumatic tool division for Ingersoll Rand Inc. and was Vice President of Manufacturing for a division of B/E Aerospace, Inc.

TestOil CEO Dan Richards said, “We were so fortunate that Mary chose TestOil two years ago. Her track record was outstanding and her ability to ignite the success we were already experiencing was apparent. We expected a lot from her and she continues to far exceed those expectations. I can’t think of anyone better suited to lead us into the future.”

As President, Messuti will also take a more prominent role in mergers and acquisitions and will work closely with Richards to set strategy and expand goals. “I will continue scaling the company on a national and global level,” she said. “Lean has been key to expanding and I want to intensify this program,” she said. “It allows us to continuously improve the flow and efficiency of the lab and increase the quality of test results and customer reports.” During the two years Messuti has been at TestOil, the company has doubled the size of the lab and is planning to further expand the campus.

Messuti has a BS in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University and an MS in Operations Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. She enjoys living in Medina, Ohio. She and her husband Jorge, to whom she has been married 19 years, have two sons; Matthew, 16, and Marcus, 14.

“I am extremely excited about this company, the growth potential and the incredible customer service we are able to provide,” she added.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com.





