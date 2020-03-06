There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,136 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Launches Co-Op Feeding LA to Fight Hunger and Fund Food Savings

Share With Family and Friends in LA

Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generating Proceeds to Fight Hunger www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by providing companies staffing services; will help donate to nonprofits and reward referrals with Good Food Savings.

Do you love to have fun for good? Then, join the Co-Op Feeding LA to end hunger and enjoy food rewards”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica that promotes work-life balance is funding Co-Op Feeding LA to improve and extend the quality of life for all.

Problem in LA

According to L.A. Food Bank, "There are close to 2 million people going hungry in LA, every day."

Fun Co-Op Solution to Help Feed LA

Recruiting for Good will donate 5% of every fulltime hire to nonprofits Feeding LA; and reward Co-Op member referrals with Good Food Savings for farm to home food services and shopping at LA's best health food markets.

Enjoy Good Food Savings

Depending on number of referrals made; members earn more rewards.

1. Farms Delivering Food (Farm Fresh to You, Imperfect Foods, Narrative Food).
2. Health Food Markets (Erewhon, Santa Monica Co-Op, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods).

According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to make a difference and have fun for good. Then, make referrals to help Recruiting for Good generate proceeds for Nonprofits Feeding LA; and enjoy nutritious rewards."


About

Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
