Recruiting for Good Launches Co-Op Feeding LA to Fight Hunger and Fund Food Savings
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by providing companies staffing services; will help donate to nonprofits and reward referrals with Good Food Savings.
Problem in LA
According to L.A. Food Bank, "There are close to 2 million people going hungry in LA, every day."
Fun Co-Op Solution to Help Feed LA
Recruiting for Good will donate 5% of every fulltime hire to nonprofits Feeding LA; and reward Co-Op member referrals with Good Food Savings for farm to home food services and shopping at LA's best health food markets.
Enjoy Good Food Savings
Depending on number of referrals made; members earn more rewards.
1. Farms Delivering Food (Farm Fresh to You, Imperfect Foods, Narrative Food).
2. Health Food Markets (Erewhon, Santa Monica Co-Op, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods).
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to make a difference and have fun for good. Then, make referrals to help Recruiting for Good generate proceeds for Nonprofits Feeding LA; and enjoy nutritious rewards."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
