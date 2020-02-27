alertnest logo AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlertNest , Inc., Reaches Agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group , Inc.Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., ( www.SBGI.net ) is a diversified, integrated media company and leading provider of local sports and news. AlertNest, Inc., is a nationwide social media web and mobile app company that's building a market-leading content ecosystem focused on communities and personalized to individual users.Contact: Emmie Sperandeo, alertnest, emmie@alertnest.comFebruary 24, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV – AlertNest, Inc., ( www.alertnest.com ) has announced a broad-based agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., ( www.SBGI.net ). AlertNest, Inc., provides a platform for events, crime, alerts, weather, traffic and related information for any location within the United States. With this agreement, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., is providing direct access to the AlertNest map through its websites, promotion via websites and television stations, and joint sponsorship services.Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets and 23 regional sports network (RSN) brands. AlertNest, Inc., is building a nationwide market-leading content ecosystem. The company began operations in May 2019 with its website service, released its mobile app in November 2019 and continues to develop and release new capabilities.“This agreement is a unique opportunity for both AlertNest and Sinclair,” said, Rob Weisbord, President, Local News and Marketing Services for Sinclair and a member of the AlertNest, Inc., Board of Directors. “AlertNest is building and delivering a valuable new information platform for communities and individual users coast to coast. The agreement with Sinclair significantly strengthens AlertNest's distribution capacity, while providing Sinclair with this new and dynamic app and service.”AlertNest, Inc., CEO Becky Wanta said, “Our vision at AlertNest is built upon creating and delivering an unmatched content ecosystem that delivers highly targeted information to our users, distributing that content with uniquely strong partners, and ensuring the highest privacy standards found anywhere on the Worldwide Web.”She added, “We are happy to have Sinclair support our vision so strongly, and we look forward to working with their team. Rob has been a strong advocate for how we are developing our content and protecting our users, and I value his voice and support as a key member of our Board.”Becky Wanta is CEO and President of AlertNest, Inc. Her career has been focused on transforming IT into a differentiated competitive advantage for several Fortune 100 enterprises, including PepsiCo, Wells Fargo, Best Buy, and MGM Resorts International.



