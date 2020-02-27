Muvi Releases Four OTT Products Ahead of NAB Vegas

After taking streaming industry by storm with the end-to-end streaming platform, Muvi ready to take on streaming biggies by providing integrable OTT solutions.

NY, NEW YORK, US, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding high on the success of its end-to-end Audio and Video streaming solution, New-York based streaming platform provider, Muvi has beefed up its product portfolio with four freshly added SaaS solutions namely Muvi Ad Server, Muvi Live Server, Muvi Billing, and Muvi Playout. All the products except Muvi Billing are meant for the video and audio space with the latter touted to be an industry-agnostic billing engine.

Standing on the twin pillars of the most complete streaming solution and enterprise-grade support to date, Muvi has trusted the micro-service architecture to be the driving force in taking its legacy forward.

Muvi Ad Server, the most unique solution among the new products lets users host and deliver multi-format ads to websites and apps seamlessly across multiple platforms. Any online store owner can use Muvi Ad Server and show ads on their site irrespective of the minimum page views or traffic it gets. Moreover, the users don’t have to pay anything to publishers too.

Second, in the list, Muvi Live Server is a live streaming platform for business houses and performers alike. The product allows users to both live stream and monetize eSports tournaments, game shows, live tournaments while also enabling companies to videotize marketing efforts, lead nurturing, employee training, product launches, etc.

Muvi Billing is the productized version of Muvi’s existing billing module that is notable for its compatibility with 17+ payment gateways, the highest in the industry. Muvi Billing serves the purpose by offering a “Business-first” billing support system optimized for the automated management of complex subscription billing processes.

The final in the list is Muvi Playout that allows users to launch unlimited live TV channels and broadcast pre-scheduled on-demand content sequentially in real-time over the internet across multiple platforms. Muvi Playout with its state-of-the-art scheduler delivers seamless digital TV experience at scale.

Jayanta Mohapatra, Head of Product & Engineering, Muvi, cites the combined product release to be nothing short of historic. “The speed and ease with which we’ve been able to release the products are phenomenal. We have ensured all the products have a faster time to market and differentiating performance while delivering stunning user experience”.

“We are determined to help out content providers and broadcasters with an array of OTT solutions to deliver and monetize content to audiences across all platforms with suitable business models, quotes Anshuman Das, CEO, Muvi. “With Muvi Ad Server, store owners can monetize content using a personalized ad network devoid of any metrics dependencies. Similarly, Muvi Live Server is our answer to the longstanding latency issues of live videos. With powerful features such as live DVR control and interactive presentation, Muvi Live Server will largely motivate the video marketing efforts of business enterprises in the coming months. Muvi Playout, the most powerful among all adds a lot of flexibility to the linear broadcasting workflow reducing both capital and operational expenditure of adopters”, adds Mr. Das.



