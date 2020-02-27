Space Strategies Center To Present at Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

SMi Group Reports: Mr Paul Szymanski, President of Space Strategies Center, briefs on outer space warfare theory at the Military Space Situational Awareness

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Military Space Situational Awareness conference will return to London on the 29th and 30th April to explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space.SMi Group are pleased to announce that they have released an exclusive interview with conference speaker Mr Paul Szymanski, President of Space Strategies Center Paul Szymanski has 46 years’ experience in missile and space control policy, strategy, simulations, surveillance, resilience, threat assessment, long-range strategic planning, and command and control. In addition, he has a comprehensive experience base, having worked with multiple services (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines), civilian agencies (NASA, DARPA, FEMA), and from the Pentagon (Secretary of the Air Force) to systems development (Space and Missile Systems Center - SMC/ASP/XRJ), technology development (Air Force Research Lab) to operational field test (China Lake Naval Test Center).With a growing commercialization of space, how do you believe this will impact future space conflicts?“I think that the current use of international telecommunications satellites for controlling armed UAV’s in conflict zones makes the commercial headquarters and ground stations serving these instruments of war part of the kill chain, and thus legitimate targets for adversaries willing to start global conflicts. Use of commercial space assets by the military just makes these systems targets. Maybe this is similar to the use of commercial shipping to deliver war material during WW2, which became targets for submarine attacks. Also, use of commercial space systems by the military would probably necessitate the military defending these commercial space assets. Space weather remains a key issue for holistic domain awareness; where are there opportunity areas to enhance our models with this intelligence?”How do you view the growing number of non-traditional space actors now deploying space systems as changing our fundamental framework for SSA?“Commercial systems certainly can help with improving SSA/SDA for many players. Maybe the United Nations or even the Vatican should establish inexpensive world-wide optical space surveillance sensors to detect “funny” things happening in space and act as honest brokers to prevent or limit space conflicts.”To read the full interview, visit: http://www.military-space.com/einpr6 Paul will be presenting ‘Top 40 Rules to Fight and Win the Next Space War’ on day two of Military Space Situational Awareness.Based on his 43 years’ experience in space warfare weapons systems development, and 50 years studying military history, Paul has developed general rules that would characterize future space conflicts. Over this time, he has studied outer space warfare theory, principles, policy, doctrine, strategies and tactics. The briefing will summarize some of his findings on this critical topic.Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.military-space.com/einpr6 --END—Military Space Situational Awareness 202029-30 April 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica CorporationFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.