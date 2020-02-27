The Silver Health Institute’s Studies Shown that Structured Alkaline Silver is Proven to Destroy All Viruses

Dr. Gordon Pedersen In The Lab The Silver Miracle Book Written By Dr. Gordon Pedersen

The Silver Health Institute states Alkaline Structured Silver has been proven to destroy all forms of viruses and harmful bacteria including the SARS virus.

I have not only seen the Alkaline Structured Silver be effective in the laboratory, I have seen it improve the quality of life for patients in the field” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gordon Pedersen, Medical Director of The Silver Health Institute states that Alkaline Structured Silver has been proven to destroy all forms of viruses and harmful bacteria including the SARS virus.The coronavirus is a classification of virus that includes the SARS virus and the common cold virus. It is a kind of virus that attacks the noses, sinuses, throat, and respiratory tract. The virus causes an infection in these areas of the body and can produce a potentially fatal pneumonia. The virus originated in animals and spread to humans through body secretions. It has now been confirmed by the CDC that the virus can be transferred through body secretions and is most often infecting people through hand contact and the transfer of body secretions that come from coughs, sneezes, tears, urine and feces.According to Dr. Pedersen “ I have not only seen the Alkaline Structured Silver be effective in the laboratory, I have seen it improve the quality of life for patients in the field”. When I went to Ghana we helped over 50 people that where suffering with Malaria and 100 percent were well in an average of 5 days. In Singapore we treated people suffering with the SARS virus and every one that was treated recovered fully. However we have not had the opportunity to treat this new CoVID-19 coronavirus, yet I believe that Alkaline Structured Silver would help them recover more quickly based on all the science. Silver destroys bacteria, viruses and yeast, all at the same time. There are no man made drugs that can do this. Silver liquid and gel are powerful for protection from viruses but the silver must stay in contact with the virus for about 5 minutes to destroy it. For this reason silver gel can be used on the hands giving 5 hours of protection. The silver liquid can be swallowed for internal protection and a silver lozenge can be sucked on delivering 25 minutes of liquid silver release providing important defense against the airborne and hand viruses.Recently it was announced that there was going to be a clinical trial utilizing the new drug remdesivir. The trial would treat 50% of the patients with the drug and the other 50% with a placebo. It has been proven that the Alkaline Structured Silver can enhance the performance of antibiotics and drugs. The Silver Health Institute is considering a clinical trial as well, as Silver has already been proven to be of benefit with SARS.Along with The Silver Health Institute’s recommendation of Silver, the CDC offers the following suggestions:Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.Avoid close contact with people who are sick.Stay home when you are sick.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.According to Dr. Pedersen “ Because the Coronavirus is a virus and it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will destroy viruses, that not only will it help protect from the Coronavirus, but will help people recover more quickly who are suffering from it. This structured alkaline silver can benefit other viruses like influenza and bacterial secondary infections as well as a potential for the coronaviruses.Dr Pedersen is considered to be one of the world leading authorities on Silver. Dr. Pedersen holds four doctor’s degrees. He has a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine. He has a Ph.D. from the Toxicology program at Utah State University, where he also has Ph.D. degrees in Immunology and Biology. He is Board Certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and also holds a Master’s degree in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Wellness. He performed an internship with Jonas Salk, the American medical researcher noted for the discovery and development of the polio vaccine. He has formulated over 1500 products, was a Bronze medalist in the 2003 Utah Winter Games, and is a Best Selling Author. Dr. Gordon Pedersen has been published in numerous international peer reviewed scientific journals including the Indian Practitioner where he published a study that destroyed the Malaria parasite using silver. The Silver Health Institute has determined all silvers are beneficial , however a study comparing silver technologies occurred in the lab at Brigham Young University in May of 2014, and was published in the Townsend Letters. This study compared five silvers of vastly different concentrations and their ability to kill MRSA, a drug-resistant form of Staphylococcus. Two silvers were a 10 ppm concentration, two were 30 ppm, and one was 200 ppm. This ‘apples vs oranges’ study showed that structured alkaline silver performed at a kill rate of 99%.Importantly, results from this study were estimated. Quoting from the article: “Counts were so high, that the number of CFU (colony forming units of bacteria) had to be estimated on the 1:10,000 dilution of the reaction mixture. Thus, the log reduction and percent kill values are also estimates.”That stated, here are the test results (kill rate of MRSA after 2 minutes):1. “Solution C” (200 ppm) – 99.999955%2. “Solution A” (30 ppm) – 99.82% (structured alkaline silver)3. “Solution D” (10-30 ppm) – 58.3%4. “Solution B” (10-30 ppm) – 47.1%5. “Solution E” (10-30 ppm) – 39.7%Thus, two solutions (C and A) killed nearly all of the bacteria within two minutes while three solutions (D, B and E) killed approximately half of the bacteria. The identity of the lower-concentration solutions are as follows:Solution A: The structured alkaline silver technology developed in 2011 by Dr Pedersen.Solutions D, B, and E: Leading colloidal silver and silver aquasol brands.This is why structured alkaline silver is far better than just a single, ionic silver, colloidal or even the hydrosols of the past. “This is new and improved silver.“Dr. Pedersen has worked with several National and International governmental organizations on the topic of silver.

video of coronavirus by Dr. Gordon Pedersen



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.