Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Welcomes New Partner Cherylyn Harley LeBon

Cherylyn Harley LeBon Brings an Extensive Business Background, a Wealth of Government and Private Sector Experience to International Law Firm.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherylyn Harley LeBon has joined Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig as a partner practicing with the firm’s Business practice in Tysons, Virginia. LeBon joins the team from KLAR Strategies, a strategic counsel and business strategy firm, where she served as President and CEO.

Previously, LeBon served as an appointee in the George W. Bush Administration as the Assistant Administrator for Intergovernmental Affairs, as Deputy Chief of Staff, and Deputy Director of Field Operations for the Small Business Administration.

LeBon was also an appointee in the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, she also served as Senior Counsel with the Senate Judiciary Committee under Chairman Orrin G. Hatch and helped lead the judicial nomination process, oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice and legislation concerning human rights and trafficking.

LeBon also served as spokesperson for a national political organization, as an advisor to U.S. Presidential, U.S. Senate and local political campaigns and is a regular commentator on business, public policy and legal issues on national television and radio networks. LeBon’s opinion columns appear in major news outlets across the nation. She is a sought-after speaker on business, public policy and legal issues throughout the U.S. and Europe.

LeBon serves on the boards of Easter Seals for the national capital area and Visit Fairfax, promoting tourism in Fairfax County, Va.

“We are excited to have won such a well-regarded and experienced maven of business law to the team,” said Thomas Dunlap, partner and part of the leadership team for the Business practice at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “From her highly successful time as a leader at the SBA and her unique experience as Senior Counsel with the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, Cherylyn is a welcome addition.”

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s Business practice combines experience and expertise, with energy and efficiency to deliver world-class corporate legal services. With an emphasis on providing exceptional value and unmatched customer service, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leader among law firms with a focus on small-to-mid-sized businesses and the wide array of legal challenges they face.

“I’m thrilled to join the highly regarded team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. They provide impeccable and unique legal services to a diverse and growing practice,” LeBon said. “I look forward to expanding their business portfolio and representing a varied set of clients.”

LeBon will practice out of the Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Tysons Office located at 8300 Boone Blvd, Suite 550, Vienna, VA 22182.

