Clearwater Community Volunteers Prepares For an "Eggs-tra" Special Easter Day

Over 8,000 families and children reveled in the 27th annual Easter Egg Hunt last year. As the Clearwater Community Volunteers make their initial plans for this year, they invite everyone to join in on the fun on April 12th at 12:30 pm, sharp!.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers begin gearing up for a Easter egg "egg-stravaganza" with the 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater's own Coachman Park.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As February comes to an end, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) started their preparations for the 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held on April 12th at 12:30PM sharp. The event invites all area children and families to find over 25,000 candy filled eggs in Coachman Park, located in downtown Clearwater.

"There is a lot of preparation that goes into this event," said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. "We spend weeks gathering candies, assisting the Easter Bunny, and all the eggs are gone within three minutes. I always tell attendees to make sure to come early!"

But the candy filled plastic eggs are not the only surprise; inside some of the eggs are golden eggs, which can be exchanged for a stuffed bunny. In addition to the main event, there will be pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, train rides on the "Bunny Express", a gyroscope, giant slide, a large bouncy house and a bouncy house for the little ones too. There is a small fee for some of these attractions.

The event is free and everyone is welcome, but be sure to bring your Easter basket! Free parking is also available in the parking lot to the South of Coachman Park.

For the families that would want to enjoy a snack in the park, there will be food available to purchase at a nominal fee, including burgers and hot dogs.

For more information please contact the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center at (727) 316-5309 or visit the website at www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 200,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



