Skip teams with Paytronix to pair loyalty rewards with mobile checkout

Skip announces integration and certification with Paytronix; expanding retailer loyalty offerings

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skip is excited to announce that its mobile-checkout platform is now integrated with Paytronix Systems, Inc., which offers a world-class guest experience platform. This announcement comes on the heels of Skip’s recent integration with the FIS Global loyalty program. The integration will help increase store traffic, drive revenue growth, and enhance shopper engagement.Today’s shoppers expect a frictionless, personalized experience, and this integration gives mobile-enabled customers greater benefits than those using the slower traditional checkout process. With Skip’s mobile-checkout app, customers can now accumulate loyalty points, receive discounts, and participate in ongoing promotions.“To get the biggest impact, brands must engage with customers through every possible channel. We find that mobile reaches the 20 percent who engage with the brand most frequently, meaning they are among the most valuable,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing at Paytronix. “Working with Skip to integrate our loyalty program with frictionless shopping, checkout, and payment options enables us to strengthen relationships with the right customers who can drive incremental revenue.”“Paytronix is an industry loyalty leader and provides both high-quality loyalty and a first-class user experience,” said CEO Chase Thomason. “This natural partnership will enable both Skip and Paytronix to continue providing a robust value proposition for retail partners and a notable checkout experience for shoppers.”The first of many retailers to go live with this integration is Enmarket, with 125 locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Enmarket was one of the first retailers to roll out Skip to all of their stores.“Enmarket is excited to offer our mobile checkout customers a seamless integration with our Enjoy Rewards program,” said Matt Clements, VP of Marketing at Enmarket. “Linking the Enmarket and Skip accounts is simple, and after the accounts are connected, there’s nothing else the customer needs to do to accumulate points and redeem rewards.”About GoSkip, Inc.Skip is the leader in cloud point of sale, with a suite of mobile checkout apps for shoppers and retailers. Stores with Skip enable their customers the ability to scan and pay for items on their mobile devices, skipping the checkout line. Skip is focused on revolutionizing the way customers navigate shopping in the convenience retail environment. For more information, visit www.getskip.com About Paytronix Systems, Inc.Paytronix Systems powers the customer relationships for some of the nation's most well-known restaurant, retail, and convenience store brands. Hundreds of millions of people interact with the Paytronix one-to-one engagement platform every day through loyalty, gift, and order and delivery platforms. The company's 20 years of experience across 30,000 locations, with 200 integrated partners, gives it a deep database that underlies the artificial intelligence used to power its automated behavioral-driven programs. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com



