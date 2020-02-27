Five Towns College: Long Island's Nationally Accredited Music College

Five Towns College Nationally Accredited Music College Five Towns College: Educating Creative Students Since 1972 Five Towns College Nationally Accredited College for Music Students

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Towns College : Long Island’s Nationally Accredited Music CollegeFor nearly 50 years, Long Islanders who are passionate about music, media, and the performing arts have made Five Towns College their first choice. With creative degree programs steeped in hands-on learning, industry-standard technology, and outstanding support services, students now have another great reason for choosing Five Towns College.Accredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education since 1988, Five Towns College is now also accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM). Of the 250 colleges and universities in New York State, only 24 have achieved NASM accreditation for their music programs. Only one college on Long Island offers the professional Bachelor of Music (Mus.B.) degree with NASM accreditation. That college is Five Towns College.Music students at Five Towns College can pursue degree programs in Performance focused on traditional music and jazz/commercial music. They can pursue a program that leads to certification as a public school music teacher or in Audio Recording Technology, Music Entertainment Industry Studies, Composition, or Songwriting.If you are serious about music and the arts, you need a college that is as passionate as you are. Five Towns College is one of just seven colleges in NYS with the authority to confer the Doctor of Musical Arts (D.M.A.) degree in Music Performance. The prestigious John Lennon Center for Music and Technology – a suite of recording studios that sets the standards for music technology- resides here.Five Towns College is not just about music. The full range of arts-oriented programs that serve creative students is offered such as in the Theatre Arts leading to the B.F.A. degree, with majors in Musical Theatre, Acting, and Theatrical Design/Technology. It also offers programs in Film/Video and Interactive Computer Graphics leading to the B.F.A. Its Mass Communication Division offers majors in Broadcasting, Journalism, Live Entertainment and Media Production, and Audio Recording Technology. It is supported by an industry-standard television studio and an F.C.C. licensed broadcast radio station.Traditional business students also have a home at Five Towns College. Programs in Business Management, with concentrations in Audio, Music Entertainment Industry Studies, Marketing, and Management lead to the professional Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.). There is an annual Music Entertainment Industry Studies Conference.Beautiful on-campus residence halls, a comprehensive inter-collegiate athletic program, support services and scholarship programs that help students to succeed are here. The U.S. News & World Report 2020 ranked Five Towns College #3 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility in Regional Colleges North – helping disadvantaged students to succeed.Learn more about Five Towns College and why a Five Towns College education leads to social mobility . Visit us at www.ftc.edu . Five Towns College: Focus. Thrive. Create.

