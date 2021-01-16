Five Towns College: Taking Mass Communication a Level Up!

Educating Creative Students Since 1972 FTC Radio Station FTC TV Studio

DIX HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Five Towns College Mass Communication Division hopes to inspire students interested in careers in broadcasting, journalism, audio recording technology and live entertainment and media production.Mass Communication students learn from professors with experience in Mass Media fields such as television production, radio station operation, internet broadcasting and communication, live show production, and more. They also gain first-hand practical experience by working in the college radio station, WFTU, broadcasting live sports played by the Sound Athletics program, reporting on news and events happening in real-time, and by writing for The Record Online, the institution’s newspaper. Mass Communication students also have internships where they get professional training and real-life experiences necessary to pursue a career in all of these exciting and ever-changing industries.Mass Communication alumna, Shonna Narine, now a News Reporter for News 12 in Long Island, has stated that she always wanted an internship with Long Island’s News12 when she was a student at Five Towns College. After Ms. Narine received her B.S. in Mass Communication, she landed a position as an Anchor for Fox 22 in Maine. Later on, her dreams came true as she is currently employed as a News Reporter for News 12. What an amazing story! Click here to hear more about it! Every year, the Intercollegiate Broadcast System (IBS) is proud to honor the best and the brightest among college and high school media. Five Towns College Mass Communication Division has been nominated for five IBS Awards. The nominations include Best Morning Show, Best Specialty Music Show, Best Sports Update, Best Station ID, and Best Show Promo Poster. Five Towns College hopes that our students get the recognition they deserve!Five Towns College faculty use their professional experience and content-specific expertise in the classroom so students can experience what the real world is like. With the right education, tools, and proper guidance, students learn the ins and outs of being in front of, and behind the camera, and what it is like to be a part of a production team. These connections and partnerships help students prepare for a successful career in the communications world.So, what are you doing this Fall 2021? Become a Mass Communication major at Five Towns College and learn the industry from the inside and out! Fall 2021 applicants who apply and submit all required documents by March 1, 2021, will receive an admissions decision within 30 days. If accepted, these applicants will be entitled to a one-time Early Action Incentive Grant (EAIG) of $1,000. To receive this EAIG, students must indicate that they are committed to the College by submitting an enrollment deposit of $200 in the following 30-day period.For those starting college this Fall 2021, there is still time to apply. Contact admissions@ftc.edu or call (631) 656-2110 or go to https://www.ftc.edu/request-more-information/ to learn more.

