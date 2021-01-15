Five Towns College Music Division Prepares Students to be Music Educators and Performers

Five Towns College Logo Five Towns Music Class in Session Music Student Collaboration

The Music Performance and Education programs at Five Towns College continue to prepare collaborative, reflective, music educators and talented performers.

DIX HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Five Towns College Music Performance and Music Teacher Education Divisions experienced something different during the Fall 2020 semester. Due to the pandemic, several ensembles could not perform together live. Nonetheless, this did not stop the creative efforts of the Jazz Orchestra and Vocal Jazz ensembles. In fact, four performance videos were done remotely by the students and produced into "quarantine" videos.FTC senior, Will Nannery, a Music Education major and Professor Eric Miller were both featured on trombone in the Jazz Orchestra selections that included "Armandos Rhumba," by Chick Corea. Angelina Falino, a junior Music Performance major, was featured in "Paper Moon".The Vocal Jazz Ensemble produced two virtual choir numbers during the Fall semester-one for the holidays, “Ill Be Home for Christmas” by Kim Gannon and Walter Kent and the other-"The World Keeps You Waiting” by Lauren Kinhan and Peter Eldridge. The latter featured doctoral student Glenn Chiarello on drums, graduate student Felipe Rondon on saxophone, and senior Joe DiStefano, on Scat Solo.Another interesting accomplishment from the Music Division, a senior pursuing his Bachelor of Music degree in Music Teacher Education, Jonathan Flores, successfully completed his student teaching in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania this past fall semester. He represented the College at the NYSSMA Conference in December as part of NYSSMA - Collegiate Session on Student Teaching. Furthermore, the Music Teacher Education Division is proud to share that several students are prepared to begin their student teaching experience this Spring in the Lindenhurst, East Meadow, Comsewogue, and Uniondale school districts right here on Long Island.More news includes that educators Michael Canipe, and Christopher Wink have joined the Music Education faculty. Michael is a Trombonist and comes with many years of experience as the Fine Arts Director at Deer Park and South Huntington Schools. He will assist in supervising student teachers in the field. Christopher, also a brass player, is currently a Band Director at North Babylon Schools. He will be teaching a Brass Methods course.The College’s NYSSMA Collegiate Chapter stayed active during the Fall semester with virtual activities, meetings, and a theme of delivering a culturally responsive education. Guest presenters included FTC Professor of Music Education and Director of Choral Studies, Dr. David Gomez, and Anthony Romeo, the Fine Arts Director and Band Teacher at Seaford High School. The Chapter looks forward to more meetings with guest teachers from around Long Island.Five Towns College is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) . Further, its Music Teacher Education Division is accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), www.ncate.org , now the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). Read more about that program by going to https://www.ftc.edu/academics/undergraduate-programs/music-education/ Fall 2021 applicants who apply and submit all required documents by March 1, 2021 will receive an admissions decision within 30 days. If accepted, these applicants will be entitled to a one-time Early Action Incentive Grant (EAIG) of $1,000. To receive this EAIG, students must indicate that they are committed to the College by submitting an enrollment deposit of $200 in the following 30-day period.For those starting college this Fall 2021, there is still time to apply. Contact admissions@ftc.edu or call (631) 656-2110 or go to https://www.ftc.edu/request-more-information/ to learn more.

