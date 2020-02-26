Janssen Pharmaceutical exclusive interview released ahead of Pre-filled Syringes East Coast

Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020

SMi Reports: Alie Jahangir from Janssen Pharmaceutical to speak at Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast returning to Boston USA, in April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With SMi’s highly sought after Pre-Filled East Coast conference taking place on April 27th and 28th for its 7th year in Boston, the event is guaranteed to bring together specialists within the industry to provide an exclusive insight into the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry and more.Ahead of the conference, SMi Group has caught up with Janssen Pharmaceutical’s Senior Manager, Alie Jahangir to discuss his insight and on the Pre-filled syringes market as well as his presentation on day-one of the two-day conference.For those interested in attending, there is a $200 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on February 28th, 2020. Places can be reserved at www.pfsamericas.com/einpr7 Snapshot of Alie’s interview:What current topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2020?“My talk will be focusing on new stability paradigm for combination products, including PFS as single-entity CP/ The major challenges in this industry for manufacturers, as indicated earlier, includes the interaction of PFS with the drug products. This causes great concern because it creates stability issues. Manufacturers need to eliminate the interaction between drugs and packaging materials. Regulatory bodies companies and customers will scrutinize and look carefully at every aspect of needle and syringe is specially as they are being used more and more today. Processing and quality control issues are therefore important period manufacturing costs are rising specially because of growing concern of needle stick injuries. Safety measures to eliminate needle stick injuries are major concern in the health care…”How would you like to see the PFS USA market developing in the future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2020?“Given the advances in biologic market and specific requirement of such class of therapeutic products vis a vis volume and viscosity, a closer collaboration between therapeutic and device makers would create more opportunities to meet patients’ unmet needs. The biggest growth area would be in the area of wearables…”The full interview, event details and speaker line-up are available to download on the website. The brochure can we downloaded at www.pfsamericas.com/einpr7 Pre-filled Syringes East CoastConference: April 27th-28th 2020Post-conference workshop Day: April 29thSponsored by:Almac | Aptar Pharma | Bold insight | CSS | Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Polyplastics-Topas | Steris | Weiss-Aug | Zeon Speciality Materials | Zwick Roell |Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---ENDS---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



