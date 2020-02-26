John Davis joins Panther Medical as a Business Advisor

AJAX, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Medical Canada Inc. (PMC) the 3rd largest Global Surgical Stapling Company today announced that John Davis has joined the company as a Business Advisor and shareholder, effective February 18, 2020.

“John Davis is highly accomplished executive who brings a wealth of experience that will help us accelerate our strategy,” said Mario Cortis, President of PMC. “John has extensive expertise particularly in the Stapling and Minimally Invasive Surgery space. We are excited to welcome him as part of our team.”

Since leaving Medtronic Inc. in 2015, where John served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, John has worked with several start-ups in the healthcare space as CEO, Board Chairman, Advisor and Investor. Prior to Medtronic, John took many senior leadership roles in companies like Stryker, Karl Storz and Johnson & Johnson Ethicon Endo Surgery.

About Panther Medical Canada Inc:

Ajax, Ontario based Panther Medical Canada offers a full range of high-quality surgical instrumentation products as used in Gastric, Digestive, Esophageal, Pancreatic, Gynecological, Thoracic and General surgical procedures. By partnering with Canadian surgeons, nurses, researchers and payers in training, innovation, research and development and by delivering millions of dollars in missing economic value, Panther Medical Canada aspires to bring efficiencies back to Canadian Healthcare Payers, and improve patient lives.

For more information, visit www.panthermedical.ca



