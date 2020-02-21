Panther Medical Awarded Five Multi-Year HealthPRO Contracts

AJAX, ON, CANADA, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajax, Ontario - February 20, 2020: Panther Medical Canada Inc. (PMC) announced today that it has been awarded five multi-year contracts by HealthPRO Procurement Services, Canada’s largest healthcare group purchasing organization, representing the interests of over 1,300 member hospitals across the country.

The awarded contracts are part of HealthPRO’s endomechanical category and include various laparoscopic devices including handheld instruments and specimen retrieval devices, among others.

“We are very proud to be awarded five HealthPRO contracts. Our surgical devices are already in use in operating rooms across Canada and these HealthPRO contracts will help scale this adoption tremendously,” said Avinash Sohal, General Manager of PMC.

PMC is a Canadian healthcare company that sources high-quality surgical products from top global manufactures to deliver quality, service and value to operating rooms across Canada.

Panther Medical has exclusive distribution agreements with Purple Surgical (UK) and Panther Healthcare (China) and continues to expand its offerings in alignment with its vision. The company founders, Mario Cortis and Dave Goossens, are two Canadian serial entrepreneurs and both are exclusively focused on bringing value to the Canadian medical devices industry. Over the past two years, PMC has made significant investments in surgical training and has expanded its footprint all across Canada.

About Panther Medical Canada Inc:

Ajax, Ontario based Panther Medical Canada offers a full range of high-quality surgical instrumentation products as used in Gastric, Digestive, Esophageal, Pancreatic, Gynecological, Thoracic and General surgical procedures. By partnering with Canadian surgeons, nurses, researchers and payers in training, innovation, research and development and by delivering millions of dollars in missing economic value, Panther Medical Canada aspires to bring efficiencies back to Canadian healthcare payers and improve patient lives.



