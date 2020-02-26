Elizabeth fights odds with her singing to reach Global platforms

Elizabeth S Mathew

Match Point Creations a launch pad for new singers in Hindi,Tamil,Bengali,Assamese,Bhojpuri,Malayalam, Devotional & Wellness segment with its service offerings.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Match Point Creations a launch pad for new singers in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, devotional and wellness segment has now entered Malayalam Christian devotional segment with its service offerings.Match Point came up with a royalty based distribution model for singers in kerala and signed up labels and artists, allowing them to showcase their music talent to global audience with international distribution.Elizabeth a music student with Tourette syndrome is the new kid on block for Match point. With her media appearances, Elizabeth is a known face for malayalees and role model for many youngsters as she fights odds with singing, her singing capabilities has been lauded by celebrities on television shows and has been a swimming champion.Elizabeth’s new single ‘ Nanniyode Njaan Sthuthi Paadidum ” is a recreation of a traditional Christian devotional song and now available on Indian and international platforms across telecom and streaming Platforms like, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Saavan Spotify, Itunes, Deezer, Amazon,Gaana, Tidal, Virgin, Google Music, Youtube, Daily motion.Nanniyode Njaan Sthuthi Paadidum - http://bit.ly/NanniyodeNjaanSthuthiPaadidum Match Points looks for new and talented artists in independent music space, According to Gitty M Perumal , Chief Mentor of Match Point ,”Elizabeth is one among the many talented newcomers that we will be showcasing, Elizabeth is an extremely talented youngster exposed to limited target audience, our endeavor is to show case her talent to wider Indian and global audience with end to end marketing, social media and PR support. We are hopeful that many artists will get benefited from our services in Kerala.”For free Global distribution of your Malayalam Christian Devotional Songs and Videos and to earn best Royalties, Contact Match Point creations:WhatsApp +91 8369347228 or write to matchpointcreations@gmail.com or visit http://www.thempoint.com/

Nanniyode Njaan Sthuthi Paadidum



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.