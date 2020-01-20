Match Point Christmas Carol Contest Match Point Carol Contest

Match Points Malayalam Christmas carol contest – Winners from Kerala villages get Global exposure.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Match Point Creations a launch pad for new singers in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Devotional and Wellness segment is now entering Malayalam Christian devotional segment with its service offerings in January 2020.Match Point distributes songs and videos on Indian and Global platforms. Coinciding with its launch in Malayalam Christian devotional space, it had come up with a unique Christmas carol contest campaign for global Malayalies and received wide recognition for its brand and was widely visible on social media for its unique contest gratifications. Besides cash award, the winner gets featured in a Christmas compilation album and on global news portals with distribution of song on global platforms. Other top 2 tracks also receive gratification like PR and global distribution.The Winners were declared on Christmas Eve, The song “Thaaram Divya Shobha” by a 8 member band of Jacobite Syrian Church , Pindimana, Kerala emerged winners, followed by “Ding ! Ding! Dong! Rendered by VIT Marthoma Choir, Vellore, Tamil Nadu followed by “Oru Randal Thiriyita” by CSI Christ church choir Mavellikara, Kerala.All the 3 songs are available now on 300 + Indian and international platforms across telecom and streaming Platforms like, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Saavan Spotify, Itunes, Deezer, Amazon,Gaana, Tidal, Google Music, Youtube, Daily motion.Match Points looks for new and talented artists in independent music space, According to Gitty Perumal, Chief Mentor of Match Point , we are overwhelmed with the response to carol contest, we look forward to providing wider distribution landscape to artists in Malayalam christian devotional space, this will help artists to show case their songs and videos beyond Kerala and earn best of royalties. We wish to sign new artists, mentor and educate them on possibilities like global distribution, sync opportunities, need for them to be available on all Telco and streaming portals, as well as provide them with end to end marketing, social media and PR support to scale up revenues streams. We are hopeful that a lot of artists will get benefited from our services in Kerala.For free Global distribution of your Malayalam Christian Devotional Songs and Videos and to earn best Royalties, Contact Match Point creations:WhatsApp +91 8369347228 or write to matchpointcreations@gmail.com or visit http://www.thempoint.com/



