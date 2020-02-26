CBD for Military Members Now Available in 1000mg Oil Tincture Gift Bundle

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme has created a fast-acting CBD oil for veterans dealing with PTSD, anxiety and physical injury.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme, a manufacturer of CBD for veterans is pleased to announce a special, limited time offer on its renowned CBD oil. The 1,000-milligram Broad Spectrum CBD Oil gift bundle offers a potentially life-changing gift to veterans who are looking to manage the stress and pain in their lives. The product works quickly to alleviate pain without any adverse psychotropic reactions.Patriot Supreme is helping veterans who live with anxiety and physical discomfort by providing fast-acting pain relief with high-quality, organic CBD oil tinctures. The product is designed to be taken under the tongue for fast absorption into the bloodstream. The tincture delivers 85% active cannabinoid by weight in each dose.Justin Elenburg, himself a veteran, started Patriot Supreme after successfully treating his own pain with THC free CBD oil . "My wife and I began trialing CBD oil, I took the tincture for fast relief, and my wife chose a topical cream. We quickly became converts, realizing how the CBD oil was able to help us deal with the stresses of everyday life, the chaos of managing multiple successful businesses, and easing the suffering from military injury. After having a very positive experience, we both knew this was something that needed to be experienced by veterans (and their families)."The company has garnered many positive reviews to date. Joseph Martinez is quite pleased with his experience using CBD for PTSD in veterans , "Patriot Supreme is legit. I suffer from PTSD and have anxiety attacks. When I begin to feel anxious, I take a dropper full, and shortly after, it begins to calm my nerves. I'm super excited about this product. And kudos for giving back. Much respect."Patriot Supreme's CBD for military members is US-made and derived from certified organic, GMO-free sources. The high-quality oil is specially formulated and safe to use.For more information about Patriot Supreme's CBD oil tinctures, visit its official website.###



