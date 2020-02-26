CANNSUN MEDHEL GROUP PLC ADDS ADDITIONAL PERSONNEL TO OPERATIONS TEAM

The team at Medhel welcomes the experience our new employees bring to the production and manufacturing business unit.” — David Parry

ATHENS, GREECE, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannsun Medhel Group PLC ("Cannsun" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of several key personnel to the Greece operations team bringing experience in quality assurance, R&D and pricing strategies.Theodoros Makrygiannis, Director of Quality Assurance. Theodoros graduated from the University of Patras with specialization in biochemistry and biotechnology. He has served as in Quality Assurance/Qualified Person roles and as a Research and Development Director in Greece with companies including UNI-PHARMA S.A. & Lavipharm S.A. Theodoros has 15 years experience as a manager in pharmaceutical sector.Nickolas Panagiotopoulos, Cosmetic Medical Director. Nickolas holds a degree in Chemistry from the University of Thessaloniki. His experience includes cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, OTC’s and food products. Nickolas specializes in Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Research and Development operating procedures. He has over 20 years of experience and spent seventeen years with Gerolymatos International S.A. in production operations and as a R&D manager. Nickolas also held positions with Cooper S.A. and Excellent Aromatica S.A.Nickolaos Manias, Business Development Director. Nikolaos graduated from the Ampeteios School in Cairo and obtained a major in Pure Mathematics with specialization in Statistics, Operational Research and Information Technology. Nickolaos is the founder of Pharma Pricing Observatory in Greece. He has worked in the pharmaceutical & health care industry with experience in strategic planning, marketing and data analysis. Nikolaos is co-publisher of “Pharmaceutical Innovation” from Kastaniotis publications and wrote numerous articles with the ISPOR."Our team at Medhel welcomes the experience our new employees bring to the production and manufacturing business unit. Their expertise will enhance our strategic planning and execution of developing pharmaceutical products. Medhel is in an exciting phase of growth and the team we have assembled will help achieve the milestones we set in 2020 and beyond.” said David Parry, CEO of Cannsun.About MedhelFirst established in 1918 and now with new management and ownership, Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabis & cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in 21 countries. Our current projected growth will enable us to deepen and extend our reach, so that we can help people everywhere live better, healthier lives.Contact:David ParryChief Executive OfficerPhone: +30 693 603 5933 or +1 604 889 2188Email: david@cannsun.comAngelakis ManosCannsun Medhel CommercialPhone: +30 694 508 0880Email: m.aggelakis@cannsun.comGreg BealerDirector of FinancePhone: +1 780 970 3789Email: g.bealer@cannsun.com



