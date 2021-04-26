SHIGERU AND CANNSUN ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY AS EU GMP-BASED CBD PLATFORM IN JAPAN
CAPE TOWN , SOUTH AFRICA , April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Group PLC ("Cannsun"), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines to optimize human potential with operations in South Africa, Greece, Japan, Thailand and Lesotho. Cannsun Group PLC is pleased to announce its establishment of its Joint Venture company with SHIGERU GmbH that has been established as Technology Transfer venture capital supported by Basel government of Switzerland, hereafter called “Shigeru”, headquarters in Tokyo Japan, and represented by Mr. Shigeru Shiraki. The Joint Venture company has been established as “Cannsun Medhel Japan Co. Ltd.” in Japan. The company will distribute Cannsun GMP products including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & food supplements throughout Japan, China and other Asian countries. The new Joint Venture will develop additional R&D partnerships in Japan with a primary focus on oncology, depression and head trauma.
The outline of the JV is as follows:
Company name: CANNSUN MEDHEL JAPAN Co. Ltd.
Establishment: 9th April 2021
Headquarter: 19-46, 3 chome, Takanawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Japan
Capital: 10,000,000 Japanese yen
Representative: Mr. Shigeru Shiraki
Purpose: R&D, manufacturing, marketing, information service regarding prescription drugs, OTC drug, cosmetics and food supplements
Share capital ratio is Shigeru Japan 60% & Cannsun Group PLC 40%.
The joint venture companies business plan in the first year, is building a stable import system for CBD and Botanical products from Europe, South Africa and Thailand. Also forming a Research and Development alliance with major hospitals to acquire the medical knowledge and to provide information to governmental agencies in Japan. By 2023, we aim to sell about 3 billion Japanese yen of products in the joint venture into the Japanese market (approximately 25 M Euro)
Shigeru is a private equity venture capital who discovers, supports, finances and licensing promising technologies such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, digital health and the environment worldwide. We conduct research and develop new technologies at AWL of the Karolinska Institutet (Sweden’s single largest centre of medical academic research) in Stockholm, Sweden and in the state of Basel and in Switzerland, we support promising ventures to collaborate and licensing with major pharmaceuticals.
https://shigeru.ch
Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in Europe, Asia and Africa. Cannsun’s current growth will enable continued distribution reach across the globe helping people live better & healthier lives.
www.cannsun.com
Contact:
Miss Keiko Horikawa
Phone: 81-3-6822-7026
Email: info@win-medics.com
Greg Bealer
Director of Finance
Phone: +1 780 970 3789
Email: gbealer@cannsun.com
Rorisang Ntai
Director
Phone: +27 82 575 1144
Email: rorisang@cannsun.com
David Parry
Cannsun Group PLC
