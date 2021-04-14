CANNSUN GROUP AWARDED GMP CERTIFICATION FOR THEIR SOUTH AFRICAN CANNABIS CULTIVATION FACILITY
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA , April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Group PLC ("Cannsun"), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines to optimize human potential with operations in South Africa, Greece, Thailand and Lesotho; announces that on April 8th, 2021 Cannsun's 23-hectare EUGACP certified cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Cape Town, South Africa was awarded with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.
The certificate was awarded by SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) an entity of the National Department of Health. SAHPRA is tasked assuring health products manufactured and distributed meet safety, efficacy and quality standards for consumption. This includes clinical trials, complementary medicines, medical devices, and in vitro diagnostics (IVD’s). SAHPRA’s mandate is outlined in the Medicines and Related Substances Act.
www.sahpra.org.za/
Cannsun’s Facility in Atlantis, Cape Town, is one of the largest licensed medical cannabis facility in South Africa. Cannsun is currently harvesting over 2,500 high THC (>24%) flower from its outdoor net-shaded operations. Additionally, Cannsun will harvest about 400 outdoor CBG/CBD plants and 2,000 high THC flower being grown in their greenhouses. The outdoor high-quality flower will be available for medical distribution within 30 days both for domestic use and export. We expect yield in excess of 700,000 grams of flower available for sale in 2021.
“We are very pleased with the GMP certification, our team has worked very hard to grow the highest quality medical products for patients in South Africa and Abroad. Receiving our GMP solidifies our goals to be the leading medical cannabis producer in Africa.” commented Pholoso Malatji, Co-Founder and Head of South Africa Operations.
Cannsun’s current cultivation footprint is approximately 3.0 hectares including mother rooms, vegetative, flower, HVAC drying and post-production facility. Expansion will be undertaken in Q4 2021 doubling existing cultivation footprint with Dutch style Greenhouses, adding extraction and manufacturing of botanical based health products for distribution across Africa.
About Cannsun
Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in Europe, Asia and Africa Cannsun’s current projected growth will enable continued distribution reach across the globe helping people live better & healthier lives.
www.cannsun.com
Contact:
Greg Bealer
Director of Finance
Phone: +1 780 970 3789
Email: gbealer@cannsun.com
Rorisang Ntai
Director
Phone: +27 82 575 1144
Email: rorisang@cannsun.com
David Parry
The certificate was awarded by SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) an entity of the National Department of Health. SAHPRA is tasked assuring health products manufactured and distributed meet safety, efficacy and quality standards for consumption. This includes clinical trials, complementary medicines, medical devices, and in vitro diagnostics (IVD’s). SAHPRA’s mandate is outlined in the Medicines and Related Substances Act.
www.sahpra.org.za/
Cannsun’s Facility in Atlantis, Cape Town, is one of the largest licensed medical cannabis facility in South Africa. Cannsun is currently harvesting over 2,500 high THC (>24%) flower from its outdoor net-shaded operations. Additionally, Cannsun will harvest about 400 outdoor CBG/CBD plants and 2,000 high THC flower being grown in their greenhouses. The outdoor high-quality flower will be available for medical distribution within 30 days both for domestic use and export. We expect yield in excess of 700,000 grams of flower available for sale in 2021.
“We are very pleased with the GMP certification, our team has worked very hard to grow the highest quality medical products for patients in South Africa and Abroad. Receiving our GMP solidifies our goals to be the leading medical cannabis producer in Africa.” commented Pholoso Malatji, Co-Founder and Head of South Africa Operations.
Cannsun’s current cultivation footprint is approximately 3.0 hectares including mother rooms, vegetative, flower, HVAC drying and post-production facility. Expansion will be undertaken in Q4 2021 doubling existing cultivation footprint with Dutch style Greenhouses, adding extraction and manufacturing of botanical based health products for distribution across Africa.
About Cannsun
Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in Europe, Asia and Africa Cannsun’s current projected growth will enable continued distribution reach across the globe helping people live better & healthier lives.
www.cannsun.com
Contact:
Greg Bealer
Director of Finance
Phone: +1 780 970 3789
Email: gbealer@cannsun.com
Rorisang Ntai
Director
Phone: +27 82 575 1144
Email: rorisang@cannsun.com
David Parry
Cannsun Group PLC
+1 604-889-2188
email us here