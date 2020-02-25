Secure Channels Inc. Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020

Secure Channels Inc. Wins Market Leader for Streaming Symmetric Key Exchange and Editor’s Choice for XOTIC Encryption IN 8th Annual InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2020

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Channels Inc. is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

• Market Leader for Streaming Symmetric Key Exchange

• Editor’s Choice for XOTIC Encryption

“This is a very exciting year to be at RSA. With the launch of our Patented XOTIC SDK and now to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine, we couldn’t be more thrilled.” said Richard Blech, CEO and Founder of Secure Channels Inc.

Secure Channels Inc. embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/



Please join us at #RSAC RSA Conference 2020, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy at Booth # 2431

Secure Channels staff will also aid developers and system integrators in testing XOTIC for themselves. An XOTIC SDK is now available as a trial version in our booth at RSA and Oracle Marketplace. The SDK, ideal for enterprise applications and third-party software, allows developers and integrators to test XOTIC’s strong, efficient encryption on their systems. Secure Channels will help visitors to access the XOTIC SDK and many other premium-grade solutions filling a range of cybersecurity gaps.

About Secure Channels Inc.

Secure Channels is a cybersecurity solutions development company based in Irvine, Calif. Our experts engineer and develop high-performance, cost-effective cybersecurity technologies as platform-agnostic software and hardware-ready solutions to protect against present and emerging threats. Our award-winning, cryptanalyst-celebrated solutions include advanced data protection, no-friction encryption, authentication, enterprise confidentiality solutions and proximity-based monitoring and intelligence capabilities. Learn more at https://securechannels.com/

Press kit available through Business Wire at http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2020/secure-channels-inc/

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com



About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.



About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.



Secure Channels Inc. Media Inquiries

Contact: Deirdre Murphy, Chief Brand Officer

Email: Marketing@securechannels.com

Phone: 1-949-679-5777

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Mae Llemit, Director of Marketing

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemediagroup.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.