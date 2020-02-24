Secure Channels to Unveil New Cybersecurity Deployments at RSA 2020

Booth 2431 to Feature Premium-Grade Encryption and Partner Solutions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Channels Inc. starts its tradeshow season Feb. 24 to 27 at the RSA Conference 2020 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The cybersecurity leader will showcase at Booth 2431 new technological deployments for its upgraded products and outline solutions devised to fill widening cybersecurity gaps.

Visitors to the booth will see how Secure Channels’ premium-grade encryption, XOTIC Core, effectively protects IoT digital transformations. As 5G service fuels the spread of connected devices, those reliant on the technology to safely store and transmit sensitive data are often under-protected by their cybersecurity limitations. IoT devices, components and sensors optimized for peak performance, battery life and cost generally lack the resources to host strong encryption. XOTIC Core is Secure Channels’ lightweight, efficient post-quantum cryptosystem that fits and functions in resource-constrained technologies. XOTIC Core supplies high-performance encryption to several technologies with easily-targeted vulnerabilities as they’re brought online, like OT/critical infrastructure, network cameras and vehicle telemetry systems.

Attendees will also learn about Secure Channels’ Enterprise Key Management solution using Thales/ Gemalto’s SafeNet KeySecure k170v platform. The solution revolutionizes cloud data backup practices by improving the security and utility of backups. Instead of traditional cloud-bound backups that encrypt at the volume level with a single key, the Enterprise Key Management solution leverages XOTIC’s granularity to encrypt every piece of data with its own symmetric key. The stream of keys are distributed to the virtual key management appliance, and can be easily retrieved to access individual data. This surgical granularity improves the utility of cloud data backups, reduces data exposure for reference tasks and gives organizations greater control over their key management practices.

Secure Channels staff will also aid developers and system integrators in testing XOTIC for themselves. An XOTIC SDK is now available as a trial version in our booth at RSA and Oracle Marketplace. The SDK, ideal for enterprise applications and third-party software, allows developers and integrators to test XOTIC’s strong, efficient encryption on their systems. Secure Channels will help visitors to access the XOTIC SDK and many other premium-grade solutions filling a range of cybersecurity gaps.

Secure Channels CEO Richard Blech looks forward to showing the IT and cybersecurity communities the company’s path for the coming year. “The RSA shows are always an exciting time for us as we welcome every opportunity to connect or re-connect with our peers and potential partners. We’re all there fueled by the same drive — data security in our increasingly-connected world — and the people at Secure Channels will be there, eager to show the future-ready solutions we’ve readied to meet that goal.”

About Secure Channels

Secure Channels is a cybersecurity solutions development company based in Irvine, Calif. Our experts engineer and develop high-performance, cost-effective cybersecurity technologies as platform-agnostic software and hardware-ready solutions to protect against present and emerging threats. Our award-winning, cryptanalyst-celebrated solutions include advanced data protection, no-friction encryption, authentication, enterprise confidentiality solutions and proximity-based monitoring and intelligence capabilities. Learn more at https://securechannels.com/

Press kit available through Business Wire at http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/rsa-conference-2020/secure-channels-inc/



