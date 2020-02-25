US DoD Military Robotics Leaders to give exclusive briefings at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2020

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2020 Conference

SMi Reports: Lt. Col Jon Bodenhamer, US Army is set to brief on Product Manager Applique & Large Unmanned Ground Systems at the event in Arlington, this June

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Army selected four robot vehicles to proceed to the Squad-Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) program's operational evaluation phase with the 10th Mountain Division. SMET’s requirements for each vehicle include carrying up to 1,000 pounds, travelling 60 miles over 72 hours, having a power generation system, supporting an ever-expanding array of electronics, having control using handheld remote controls, and featuring a follow-me” functionality. *With this in mind, the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference, taking place on June 22nd-23rd 2020 in Arlington, will feature a presentation from Lieutenant Colonel Jon Bodenhamer, Product Manager Applique’ and Large Unmanned Ground Systems, PEO CS&CSS, US Army. His briefing on ‘Product Manager Applique and Large Unmanned Ground Systems’, will cover:• Using Rapid Acquisition for development, production, and fielding of the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET)• Autonomous systems for Area and Route Clearance• Tactical employment of Leader Follower technology for combat Logistics• Looking ahead to future large UGV acquisitionThe event brochure featuring the full program and agenda can be downloaded online at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/einpr3 Delegates at the inaugural conference will have the opportunity to hear updates on leading US RAS programs, including: Robotic Combat Vehicle, Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle and the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport, as well as programmes from key international allies.The other key focuses this year include: autonomy for military systems, both for lethal and non-lethal applications, mobility of military robots over challenging and hostile terrain, integration of RAS into existing ground formations from the squad up to and including the task-force level, and overall US DoD RAS development direction, strategy, and concept of operations.For those interested in attending the meeting in June, there is a $400 early bird discount ending on February 28th 2020. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/einpr3 Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USAJune 22nd-23rd 2020Arlington, VirginiaFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Luke Teachen at Luke Teachen lteachen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130For delegate queries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112*Source: ZeroHedge--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



