Czech Armed Forces and Hungarian Defence Forces to speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Agenda updates released for Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe will commence on the 18th and 19th May 2020 . The two-day event will be held in Prague and delve into the enhancement and overhaul of their fleets of armoured vehicles with a specific focus on the Central and Eastern Europe.The conference will also provide a critical insight into what capabilities are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation. With that said, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces.For interested parties, an early bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 28th February is available online at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einPR3 Future Armoured Vehicles CEE are pleased to have two new additions to its agenda such as:Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division , Czech Armed Forces on ‘Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division , Czech Armed Forces’ discussing:• Utilising modern IFV capabilities to evolve the Czech Armed Forces into a highly lethal and manoeuvrable fighting force• Progressing Czech armoured vehicle programmes for maximum force efficiency• Modernising Czech Land Force doctrine to fully exploit armoured assets on the battlefieldBrigadier General Gábor Lőrincz, Commander of the HDF 25th "Klapka György" Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces on ‘Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026’ discussing:• Zrinyi 2026 Development Programme and the implications for armoured vehicle capability in Hungary• Working with international partners to deliver modern combat capabilities• Survivability and lethality concepts for the Zrinyi armoured vehicle platforms• Acquisition of Leopard 2A7 Platforms to enhance armoured fighting vehicle capabilitiesThe summarised conference agenda:Day One - 18th May 2020:8.15 Registration & Coffee8.50 Chairman's Opening Remarks9.00 Developing the Future of Czech Land Force StrategyMajor General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces9.40 Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and Interoperability to Provide a Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish ForcesBrigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces10.20 Speaking Session Reserved for Gold Sponsor, Rheinmetall11.00 Morning Coffee11.30 Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces12.10 Speaking Session Reserved for Sponsor12.50 Enhancing Romanian Armed Forces Ground Manoeuvre Capability for Advanced Interoperable CapabilityBrigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces1.30 Networking Lunch2.30 The Future of the 7th Mechanized Brigade in the Czech Armed ForcesColonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces3.10 Analysing the Current and Future Role of Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the Czech Armed ForcesColonel Jan Drozd, Dean University of Defence Brno, Czech Armed Forces3.50 Afternoon Tea4.20 The Evolution of the German Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Main Battle Tank PlatformsColonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army5.00 Modernisation Developments for Spanish IFV Combat CapabilitiesColonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapon Directorate, Spanish MoD5.40 Developing Mechanised Capacity for the Estonian Scouts BattalionMajor Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces6.20 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day OneDay Two - 19th May 2020:8.30 Registration & Coffee8.50 Chairman's Opening Remarks9.00 Enhancing Ground Maneuver Capability through Successful Integration of Combat SystemsMajor General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence9.40 Ensuring Regional Security with Interoperable and Capable Ground PlatformsMajor General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD10.20 Speaking Session Reserved for Sponsor11.00 Morning Coffee11.30 Generating Multinational Interoperable Capability for Regional Security and DeterrenceBrigadier General Karel Rehka, Deputy Commander of Multinational Division North-East, Poland, NATO12.10 The Digitization of German Armored BrigadesColonel Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer Army, Directorate Head, German Army Headquarters12.50 Networking Lunch1.50 Evolution of IFV Training for Czech Land ForcesColonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces2.30 Developing German Combat Vehicles for Enhanced Mechanized Manoeuvre CapabilityColonel Bernd Prill, Chief of Armoured Forces Training Division, Munster Training Center, German Armed Forces3.10 Afternoon Tea3.40 NATO Support and Procurement for Armoured VehiclesMr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, Air and Land Combat Systems Programme Office, NATO Support and Procurement Agency4.20 Deliberating New Trends and Challenges in Armoured Vehicle InteroperabilityMr Mario Blokken, Director, European Army Interoperability Centre - Finabel5.00 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day TwoThe event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einPR3 -- END –Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference18th-19th May 2020Prague, Czech RepublicProudly Sponsored by: Gold sponsor - RheinmetallSponsorship is now open for the conference. The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einPR3 -- END –Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference18th-19th May 2020Prague, Czech RepublicProudly Sponsored by: Gold sponsor - Rheinmetall



