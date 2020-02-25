Digital Exists Names Neumann Paige as one of 2019’s Best Online Reputation Firms

Digital Exits has announced Neumann Paige as one of the Top Three Best Online Reputation Management Companies of 2019.

“It’s always nice to be recognized as one of the best in the world, no matter what you do,” said Founder and CEO John Gottschall. “But the most important thing is that our clients are having success. We get results where others have failed.”

Gottschall added that building a high trust score with clients in an increasingly scrutinized industry by emphasizing quality has been key for the company’s rapid growth.

“You want a brand you can feel proud of at the end of the project,” he said. “Masking a reputation problem with amateur content is not the way to do this and can actually put you in a worse position. Our clients can feel proud of the content we produce for them.”

According to Gottschall, Neumann Paige was founded to fill a void in the current marketplace. Through aggressive digital marketing tactics along with the expert-level promotion of content, it has played an invaluable role in controlling their clients’ search engine results and providing a dynamic first impression.

This combined with active monitoring of what people say about the company on the Internet gives the client a comprehensive and effective reputation management system.

About Digital Exits

Digital Exits is a website broker comprised of an expert team specializing in helping to maximize the value of online businesses and sell them for the best possible price – above market value.

There are key drivers of value in the marketplace that allow online businesses to receive the highest offers possible, and Digital Exits positions these where online businesses can then sell for top dollar.

About Neumann Paige

Neumann Paige are Internet Reputation Specialists. They are a results-driven firm specializing in the Health Care, Legal and Financial Services Industries.

Neumann Paige believes in personalized solutions and the human element, offering access to a real human strategist throughout the entirety of a campaign, readily accessible to address any questions and provide all the guidance and support needed.

Neumann Paige is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

