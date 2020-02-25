NEXCOM Performance Security Appliance Gets New Update with Latest Intel Xeon Scalable Processor

Out with old and in with the new.

NEXCOM NSA 7146 2U rackmount performance security appliance is now equipped with the latest 2nd generation Intel Xeon scalable processor family.

FREMONT, CA, USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM ’s performance rackmount appliance NSA 7146 now comes ready with Intel’s latest 2nd Generation XeonScalable processors. These processors are enhanced with new capabilities that can boost performance and customer value, and feature industry-leading clock rates.Traditional IT infrastructure no longer works. In the 5G world’s rapidly changing environment, dedicated and purpose-built appliances have been replaced by commercial, off-the-shelf hardware platforms optimized for scale and agility with virtualization software. Teeming with mobile devices, more diverse data traffic continues to emerge, and the importance of information security has increased exponentially. We now face new, complicated, and rapidly evolving use cases, in addition to more frequent deployments, upgrades, and replacements of network functions and components than ever before.As a long-term adopter of Intel technology, NEXCOM has validated the latest 2nd Generation IntelXeonScalable processors in its platforms and proudly reintroduce the NSA 7146, with increased built-in AI acceleration and hardened security. The NSA 7146 has further completed verification as an Intel Select Solution for NFVI Red Hat Configurations v2 and an Intel Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Network, featuring enhancements to computing performance through its dual scalable processors and flexible NEXCOM Ethernet modules, which support speeds up to 100GbE.The embedded C627 chipset supports IntelQuickAssist Technology (IntelQAT) to accelerate heavy network encryption/decryption. The NSA 7146 also includes IPMI 2.0 remote management and swappable system fans for simple operation and easy maintenance. The CRPS redundant power supply additionally prevents service interruption caused by single PSU failures. The NSA 7146 is thus an excellent option for deployment of Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure in an ever-evolving business world.About NEXCOM: Founded in 1992 NEXCOM integrates diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including Network and Communication Solutions (NCS), which focuses on high performance computing and network technology, and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS’ network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, UTM, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, Router, SD-WAN, and other network applications.



