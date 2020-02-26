Razelle Kurzrock, M.D., Joins CureMetrix Board of Directors

Razelle Kurzrock, MD

Renowned Cancer Physician-Scientist Brings Extensive Clinical Expertise to AI Board

CureMetrix AI solutions help doctors ‘see’ anomalies that may not be readily apparent to the human eye, empowering us to make better decisions, treat cancer earlier, and better support the patient.” — Razelle Kurzrock, M.D.

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, a global healthcare technology company that develops computer-aided detection (CAD) software integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that Razelle Kurzrock, M.D., a nationally recognized cancer specialist and University of California San Diego professor of medicine, has joined the company’s Board of Directors.Dr. Kurzrock is director of the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy at UC San Diego Health, Moores Cancer Center and is a well-known innovator in the area of cancer treatment and research. At Moores Cancer Center, Dr. Kurzrock’s charge is broad, including not just growing and innovating the center’s clinical trials program, but also heading its newly established Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy, a global leader in precision medicine. In addition, Dr. Kurzrock is known for developing the largest Phase 1 clinical trials department in the nation while at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.Passionate about bringing discoveries to people across the world, Dr. Kurzrock is also co-Founder, board member, and chief medical advisor of CureMatch, which is part of the Analytics Ventures portfolio.“Dr. Kurzrock brings extraordinary clinical expertise in cancer treatment as well as a history of progressing products through the clinical trials process, which will help to accelerate our expansion of AI solutions, said Navid Alipour, managing partner for Analytics Ventures and board member at CureMetrix. Alipour continued, “Her knowledge and leadership in finding new ways to help cancer patients will be a tremendous asset to our board, the radiology community we support, and to the patients we all serve.”Dr. Kurzrock said she is excited to join the CureMetrix board, noting their portfolio of products including cmTriage™ and cmAssist® that offer solutions that help both medical professionals and patients. Said Kurzrock, “CureMetrix AI solutions help doctors ‘see’ anomalies that may not be readily apparent to the human eye, empowering us to make better decisions, treat cancer earlier, and better support the patient.”Dr. Kurzrock received her medical degree from the University of Toronto and has over 750 peer-reviewed publications. Along with leading the personalized cancer therapy program at Moores Cancer Center, she is also director of the center’s Rare Tumor Clinic.About CureMetrix, Inc.Delivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages AI and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. For more information visit www.CureMetrix.com About Analytics VenturesAnalytics Ventures (AV) is a venture studio fund dedicated to the inception of new ventures harnessing innovations in artificial intelligence. Located in San Diego, California AV, has built a comprehensive venture ecosystem that includes a full-time lab of leading AI scientists, an end-to-end operations team, and its own venture fund. For more information visit www.AnalyticsVentures.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.