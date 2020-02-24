LE&RN to recognize World Lymphedema Day with e-book access and LymphWalk discount

Kathy Bates recognizes World Lymphedema Day LE&RN Chapter recognize World Lymphedema Day World Lymphedema Day is a grassroots effort

The fifth anniversary of WLD, 3/6, will include grassroots events as well as new initiatives

We will send email and social media followers a code to be used on World Lymphedema Day for a LymphWalk discount. Just be sure to sign up for email or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.” — Colleen McGuire, LE&RN Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Lymphedema Day, March 6, was officially established by the U.S. Senate in 2016, with the New York State legislature immediately following. Since then, it has developed into a truly global movement. As in past years, advocates around the world will recognize the day in various ways, such as posting events at WorldLymphedemaDay.org , signing the Change.org petition to the World Health Organization (WHO) asking that "LD Awareness & Cures" become the next World Health Day campaign, becoming Supporting Members of LE&RN at LymphaticNetwork.org/supporting-member , having local governments pass resolutions declaring March 6 to be World Lymphedema Day, or starting and joining local LE&RN Chapters at www.LymphaticNetwork.org/chapter-page This year, LE&RN will also offer free access to the e-book "Understanding Lymphedema: Keeping the Train on Track" by Dhruv Singhal, M.D.; illustrated by Megan Belanger, LMT, CMT; with a foreword by LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates. Just be sure to sign up for LE&RN’s emails at www.LymphaticNetwork.org (click on “Sign up for e-news”) so that you can be included in this offer.“We are also excited to be able to provide discount codes for our upcoming Walk series,” said Colleen McGuire, Chief Operating Officer for LE&RN. “LE&RN Run/Walks to Fight LE and LD (often called LymphWalks by those in the know) have become increasingly popular over the years and have now been held in several states. In honor of the five-year anniversary of World Lymphedema Day, we wanted to give more people a chance to attend these fun events. We will send email and social media followers a code that can be used on World Lymphedema Day. Just be sure to sign up for our emails on our website, www.Lymphaticnetwork.org , or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. This year’s LymphWalks promise to be bigger and better than ever and we hope lots of people will take advantage of this discount and sign up in honor of World Lymphedema Day.”About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.

Kathy Bates announces World Lymphedema Day



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.