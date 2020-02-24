GfK focuses on leveraging the power of personalization at CMA/SIMA event

Beier, Stacey will share “best practices” for creating personalized products, experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As brands strive to build customer loyalty in today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, personalization has become an increasingly valuable tool. But consumers are also worried about the security of their identities and data – and some find an increasingly personal approach to marketing less than appealing.In a Breakout session at the annual Category Management Association (CMA) conference, GfK will help retailers, manufacturers, and tech professionals leverage the benefits of personalization – while steering clear of its many potential pitfalls. Click here to download a GfK/NRF ebook on personalizationThe conference – now in its 15th year – is taking place February 24th through 26th, 2020, in Dallas, TX, exploring the theme, “Winning the Future of Retail with Technology and Insights.” The conference is also being hosted by the Shopper Insights Management Association (SIMA), a division of the CMA.At 11:35AM on the 26th, GfK’s Joe Beier (EVP, Consumer & Shopper Insights) and Susan Stacey (SVP, Retail & Consumer) will present “Harness the Power of Personalization,” a 30-minute session in the Emerging Technology track.While delivering personalized products and experiences has the power to build consumer relationships and loyalty, brands and retailers are struggling to find solid footing on this tricky ground. This session focuses on• understanding the consumer benefits of personalization,• profiling marketplace examples of “personalization done right,” and• illuminating a best practice executional framework.Beier has a 20-year track record of helping clients identify and activate big ideas that drive marketplace results across a broad range of categories – including retail, food and beverage, technology, personal care, and general merchandise. At GfK, his focus areas now include shopper insights, path to purchase, segmentation and landscape assessments, retail reinvention, shopper marketing activation, and leadership selling platforms.Stacey is an accomplished consumer and shopper insights professional with over 30 years’ experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. She is passionate about being her clients’ advocate and ensuring that key stakeholder needs are understood and expectations exceeded. As a Senior Vice President of GfK’s Retail & Consumer team, Stacey leverages her extensive experience with syndicated, consumer, and shopper data to identify the right solutions to meet client needs and provide actionable insights.GfK – extracting the signals from the noiseIn a world of data overflow, disruption and misuse, picking up the right “signal from noise” is key to win. We at GfK are the trusted partner and have more than 85 years of experience in combining data and science to help you make the right business decisions. Together with our attention to detail and advanced Augmented Intelligence, we provide you with world-class analytics that delivers not just descriptive data but actionable recommendations always-on at your fingertips. As a result, you can make key business decisions with confidence which help you drive sales, organizational and marketing effectiveness. That’s why we promise to you “Growth from Knowledge.”For more information, please visit www.gfk.com/en-us or follow GfK on Twitter www.twitter.com/GfK



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.