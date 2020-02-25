OnLogic Mini PCs Powered by AMD Processors Now Shipping, EPYC Powered Edge Servers Coming Soon

OnLogic is now shipping mini computers powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded Processors. Edge Servers powered by AMD EPYC™ Processors are expected in Q2.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, OnLogic (formerly Logic Supply - www.onlogic.com) has announced immediate availability of their line of mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1000 and V1000 processors.

"Leveraging AMD processors allows us to combine the processing capabilities and application flexibility AMD is known for with our proven industrial computing designs," said OnLogic Partnership Manager Johnny Chen. "Whether users are developing a next-gen machine automation solution, or architecting a complex edge computing infrastructure, these new systems provide the reliable, highly-configurable tools they need, in a form factor that can be integrated anywhere they're needed."

Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors from OnLogic leverage the reliability, US and EU-based support, and extended lifecycles offered by the Vermont-based company, and are intended for use in manufacturing, automation, transportation, digital media, medical, and other IoT and Industry 4.0 applications.

The ML100G-40 is a compact, fanless system intended for space-constrained installations and can be configured with an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G or AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor. The system utilizes the same chassis as OnLogic's line of NUC systems, and is completely silent, fully solid state and cooled passively, without the need for a fan or openings in the case.

The actively cooled MC510-40 is quad-display capable and powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor. The system is intended for digital signage and workstation applications that don't require the environmental protections offered by a fanless solution.

The company's upcoming MC850-40 Compact Industrial Edge Server can be configured with the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor and is designed for space-constrained installations that require powerful, industrial grade hardware. The OnLogic MK400-40 is a 4U Rackmount Server based on 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors and will offer a wide range of expansion and configuration options for edge applications. Both systems offer dedicated graphics card support, with the MK400-40 providing room for up to 7 GPUs. OnLogic's Edge Servers are expected to begin shipping in the Spring.

“The new Onlogic Mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded processors provide customers with the high-performance capabilities of AMD and OnLogic’s track record for creating reliable industrial computers,” said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “Now OnLogic is expanding its presence with AMD by using 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to provide a powerful platform for users to reliably manage data at the edge, or wherever powerful processing and decision making is required.”

More information about OnLogic's line of AMD hardware can be found at www.onlogic.com/amd. Due to high demand, OnLogic cautions that build times may be longer than average.



About OnLogic: A global industrial PC manufacturer and solution provider focused on hardware for the IoT edge, OnLogic designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, OnLogic offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has served over 70,000 customers. OnLogic has offices in the US, Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how builders, makers and doers are making the impossible possible using OnLogic hardware at www.onlogic.com or on Twitter @OnLogic.

