OnLogic To Showcase New Rugged Energy Management Solutions At DistribuTECH 2020

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, OnLogic (formerly Logic Supply - www.onlogic.com) will be demonstrating their IoT enabled energy management automation solutions at DistribuTECH 2020, Jan 28-30, in OnLogic's booth (#722). Designed to help users easily and effectively leverage data to quickly make operational improvements, OnLogic's new offering to the utilities industry combines the company's industrial and rugged computer hardware with the Ignition™ software platform from SCADA experts Inductive Automation.

"We designed these new solutions for project owners at Utilities and Municipalities trying to minimize system failures while managing installations in challenging or remote environments," said OnLogic Partnership Manager Johnny Chen. "OnLogic is the only industrial computer provider that can deliver the combination of reliable systems connected by LoRa, 4G LTE or CAT M1 and pre-imaged with Ignition. Combining these technologies creates an out of the box solution that addresses the shortcomings of existing SCADA solutions."

OnLogic hardware is engineered to enhance reliability and optimize uptime in the challenging environments and remote installations common in the utilities industry. The company's computers resist damage from extreme temperatures, vibration or impact forces, and variable power installations. The solutions OnLogic will be showcasing at DistribuTECH address the pain points of traditional SCADA—including reliability in challenging environments, scalability, and ease of access to data—to provide a modern solution for effective data management at the edge.

Ignition by Inductive Automation® is a powerful HMI, SCADA, and MES software platform that enables users to consolidate disparate systems into a single dashboard to view and control facilities, grids or entire municipal infrastructures from anywhere.

Attendees can see the advantages of OnLogic energy management solutions with Ignition at the OnLogic Booth (#722) at DistribuTECH 2020, taking place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, Jan 28-30. More information about Ignition hardware solutions from OnLogic are available at https://www.onlogic.com/markets/ignition/.



About OnLogic

A global industrial PC company focused on hardware for the IoT edge, OnLogic designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, OnLogic offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has served more than 70,000 customers from offices in the US, Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how innovators are making the impossible possible using OnLogic hardware at www.onlogic.com.

