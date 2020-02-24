RON MINEGAR REAL ESTATE WELCOMES NEW TEAM MEMBER: STEPHANIE COATS

Stephanie Coats joins Ron Minegar Real Estate

Stephanie Coats, a local entrepreneur, joins Ron Minegar Real Estate's team, offering her ambition and enthusiasm for being active in the community.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Minegar and his team have been in the Idaho real estate business for over 40 years, and in that time, they’ve seen many changes. At the beginning of January this year, Ron Minegar Real Estate welcomed Stephanie Coats on board as a mentee. “We always have room for talented people. Stephanie has established herself as a successful entrepreneur launching two businesses in the past. When she turned her ‘can-do’ spirit to real estate we jumped at the chance to invite her to join our team,” Ron says.

Stephanie was the one who initially reached out to Ron. She’d been a cosmetologist and entrepreneur in the Treasure Valley for 15 years and was searching for a new career that would offer her flexibility and the ability to work with people in the community. She wanted to seek out a veteran in the industry to get some first-hand answers about the business before making the commitment to real estate school and testing. Many of Stephanie’s salon clients pointed her to Ron, so she reached out to him. Ron and his wife, Shari, met Stephanie for lunch and offered her a mentoring opportunity, which she gladly accepted. Over the course of a few months Stephanie took every opportunity she could, while still balancing her salon career, to dive into the real estate industry. Then in early January, Ron offered her a position alongside him within the RMRE company, which she excitedly and humbly accepted.

Having Stephanie on the team is beneficial to both her and the rest of the team. She has the same enthusiasm for the values they all share, and she allows RMRE the opportunity to expand their business at a much faster pace. In turn, Stephanie has been offered guidance, both professionally and personally. She works directly with Ron’s clientele, which she says strengthens her confidence and gives her hands-on experience. “Ron is a great businessman with a tremendous reputation within the community and my hope is that I can not only add more value to the team business-wise, but also to our clients as a source of great customer service,” Stephanie says.

The RMRE team behaves more like a family than an office-type environment. “We all root for each other and encourage each other's growth on so many levels. It is my honor and privilege to represent RMRE. It is a big source of pride when I talk about what I do and whom I work with,” Stephanie says.

Ron and his team want to work with you, too. Reach out to ron@ronminegar.com if you would like help buying/selling your next home. The popularity of Idaho real estate has been in the national news recently and Ron stands ready as a resource if Idaho is in your future. With his decades of experience relocating hundreds of families to Idaho, he has a unique knowledge that maximizes the value of your purchase.





