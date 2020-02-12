RON MINEGAR REAL ESTATE BRINGS IDAHO LIFESTYLE TO THE SPOTLIGHT WITH THE AMERICAN DREAM TV SHOW

Ron Minegar at Ron Minegar Real Estate

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate market is a very saturated business, especially in the fastest-growing state in the U. S. With 80,000 people moving to Idaho each year, the needs and perks of living there are always changing.

Ron Minegar Real Estate has been in the Idaho real estate business for over 40 years and has learned how to embrace constant change. “Our decades of experience give our Clients an edge and saves them time all while reducing their stress. We love what we do, and it shows!” Ron says.

Constant advances in technology demand that businesses evolve to stay relevant. For this reason, Ron Minegar Real Estate has teamed with THE AMERICAN DREAM, a TV show whose goal is to engage its viewers by educating them with entrepreneurs and market-leading REALTORS. THE AMERICAN DREAM segments allow Ron Minegar and his team to welcome people to our state and show them all the beauty, entertainment, and community that is offered. Being a part of the show isn’t just about developing relationships with newcomers, it is about strengthening relationships within the community. “While we love to reach new Clients, our primary goal is to deepen and strengthen the relationships we already enjoy while blending education with entertainment,” Ron says, and THE AMERICAN DREAM does just that by taking him from places like the Meridian Speedway to the Bella Aquila Restaurant in Eagle; and from the Roe Ann Drive-In in Emmett to 10 Barrel Brewing in Downtown Boise. Considering Idaho’s opportunities for exploration are endless, they are just getting started. With six more episodes coming this year, Ron and his team have many more places to see and business owners to meet. THE AMERICAN DREAM is just the bridge between a growing community and the people who might not yet know that the area is their new home.

Ron and his team were introduced to THE AMERICAN DREAM when they were looking for a way to stand out in a crowded market. It has since provided an opportunity for Ron to showcase homes and areas to people living outside of the area. The segments emphasize why residents love living in Idaho. It provides insights on social events and recommends places where residents can enjoy local businesses. While filming, Ron has had the opportunity to sit down with business owners to discuss what they love so much about Idaho. The episodes have developed into a showcase of the culture, lifestyle, and unique opportunities within the Treasure Valley.

THE AMERICAN DREAM also allows Ron to take his viewers on tours through homes in and around Boise, including ranch homes, homes with mountain views, and luxury real estate in the Eagle, Idaho area. These tours inspire those watching and encourage them to become a part of the Idaho community (with the help of Ron Minegar Real Estate of course).

THE AMERICAN DREAM is the perfect media for Ron and his team. He’s always loved video marketing and feels most at home in front of the camera. He says, “As is often the case when you try new things, the benefits you receive may not be the benefits you expected." THE AMERICAN DREAM has been like that for us. We have experienced through the eyes of others just how special Idaho is, while at the same time learning more about fashioning our marketing message into a very watchable format.”

With new episodes airing monthly, you can always tune in for some date night ideas or home design inspiration. Ron’s friendly and welcoming personality shines through on screen and his smile simply says, “Welcome Home.”

Ron is comfortable on stage performing to crowds. To learn more about his personality and get updated on future filming episodes, follow “Ron Minegar” on his social media channels.



