Leading US Industrial Packaging Distributor Celebrates 10th Major Acquisition

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of All Packaging, Inc. a South Chicago Heights, Ill. reseller of packaging equipment and supplies. This is the 10th major acquisition in 10 years for the company.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “This is a significant milestone for us. While much of our growth over these past 10 years has been organic, these acquisitions have played an important role. We plan to build on All Packaging’s stellar reputation by offering a broader bench of support and a wider selection of industrial packaging equipment and supplies.”

The All Packaging facility is slated to close, but the staff will stay on, working out of B2B Industrial Packaging’s Addison, Ill. headquarters. Both companies are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for both employees and clients.

B2B Industrial Packaging operates the largest strapping and fastener tool repair facility in the Midwest with 12 full time technicians. These services will be available to All Packaging clients.

This marks the 10th acquisition for rapidly growing B2B Industrial Packaging in 10 years. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, and Rapid-Pac in Illinois.

“We are all looking forward to serving All Packaging’s clients,” Drake said. “They will benefit from our expanded product offering, local tool repair and exceptional client service. We are truly excited to bring them aboard.”

With more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

