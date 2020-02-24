Ted Nugent Endorses Sam Peters For Congress

Peters is the Conservative to Clean Up Congress

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, is proud to announce that his congressional campaign has been endorsed by singer-songwriter, second amendment advocate and political activist, Ted Nugent. Nugent praised Peters as a true conservative who will clean up Congress. The Nugent endorsement is the latest in a string of endorsements for Peters including former Reagan appointee to the State Justice Institute, Joseph Brown and Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller.

“Sam Peters is a true conservative and the warrior needed to clean up the mess that this do-nothing Congress has created,” said Ted Nugent. “Sam is a patriot who served his country proudly and believes in keeping America great. In my stand with God, family, country, and the Constitution I also stand with Sam Peters! The Nugent family strongly endorses Sam and we urge all voters to help get this man to Washington to further President Trump’s effort to drain the swamp!”

“I am honored to have Ted’s endorsement for Congress,” said Sam Peters. “He is a bold conservative patriot with an unquestionable love of our country. His support shows the continued momentum my campaign is receiving as voters are tired of the political games of Steven Horsford and his boss Pelosi. Horsford’s support of Joe Biden clearly shows his disconnect with his constituents. Nevada cannot return to Obama/Biden days of high unemployment, foreclosures, and bankruptcies.”

Peters is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters worked for two years as a corporate employee where he managed nearly $100 million in annual revenue across the largest geographical region in the United States. Peters settled in Las Vegas with his family, and exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, Peters founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University. He finished his Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University. His continued thirst for knowledge, has also led him through a Graduate-Level Certificate Program in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.





