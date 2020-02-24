iLevel Brands grows natural product representation capabilities with strategic hire of 20 year broker veteran Shawn Berg

Shawn Berg

Major supermarket coverage takes a big step forward with added experience at Publix, Stop and Shop, Hannaford and more

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iLevel Brands, the cutting edge national sales partner that specializes in providing truly transparent high-impact brand representation for natural product companies, is pleased to announced that Shawn Berg has been hired on as Director of Sales for the Eastern Key Account Team. Utilizing more than 20 years of broker and distributor experience in the food and natural products industry, Berg will own the development of key strategic growth plans and management of major retailers in the southeast for all of iLevel’ s outstanding clients. In addition, Berg will be partnering with SVP of Sales, Vince Griesman, to deliver on leading the exceptional growth iLevel’ s clients have experienced growing their businesses in major east coast retailers.As a veteran of big broker and distributor organizations, Berg joins iLevel Brands after serving as Sr. Account Executive for Presence Marketing where he successfully grew Publix business 400%. Prior to moving south with Presence, Berg called on northeast retailers such as Royal Ahold where his clients saw a collective growth of over 120% in a three-year span. Before Presence, Berg was a Merchandiser Analyst (Category Manager) at C&S Wholesale in the northeast where he managed item selection and newspaper ads for independent grocery stores.“I love the culture that iLevel has created in the marketplace. It’s refreshing to see the evolution of a broker model that is destined to succeed in the 21st century. I can clearly see that the employees love their jobs and that the clients love them,” said Berg. “It felt like the right opportunity at the right time.”“As we worked to build and grow the key account sales team over the last 6 months, we felt we were missing a couple of key components,” said David Abrahams, CEO and Founder of iLevel Brands. “After the promotion of Vince Griesman to SVP of sales, we knew we had big shoes to fill in finding a replacement for him in the field. We are thrilled to announce the addition of Shawn to our team as we position ourselves for a record-breaking 2020.”About iLevel BrandsiLevel Brands is on a mission to reinvent the broken broker model. We are committed to a fixed number line list preferring to grow our topline by focusing on growing the topline of our brands. We’ll show you how a smaller team with superior skills, focus and a set of technology tools can outperform “head count”.Our model is simple. We look for companies to partner with where we see significant growth potential by simply putting in the effort. When you focus on the opportunities, eliminate obstacles and actually WORK the line, GROWTH happens. Many times, it’s not just low hanging fruit, its fruit on the ground. If this sounds like something you are not getting right now, it’s quite possible your brand is the perfect fit for us.For more information, please visit www.ilevelbrands.com



