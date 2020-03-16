iLevel Brands, Old Colony Foods announce national partnership offer new cutting-edge option for sales & broker services

iLevel Brands and Old Colony Foods are on a mission to reinvent the tired and broken natural products broker model

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iLevel Brands and Old Colony Foods are pleased to announce their national partnership for sales and broker services. The partnership will offer customized go-to-market strategies by combining national coverage and unparalleled technology platforms with personalized reporting and analytics. iLevel, established in 2014, is a cutting-edge national sales partner specializing in providing truly transparent, high-impact brand representation for natural product companies. Over the past six years, iLevel Brands has grown into a national company with expertise in grocery, dairy, frozen, body care and supplements. Old Colony Foods, established in 1985, is a prominent conventional, natural and multicultural food sales and service agency. For the past 35 years, Old Colony has developed a stellar reputation for its unsurpassed ability to gain brand placements with leading national retailers, wholesalers and distributors.“I admire the culture that iLevel has created in the marketplace. It’s refreshing to see the evolution of a broker model that is destined to succeed in the 21st century. It’s clear that iLevel employees enjoy their jobs and that their clients are highly satisfied,” said Mike Johnson, Vice President of Sales for Old Colony. “It feels like the right fit at the right time to join forces and offer up a new option for superior national sales and brokerage services.”“I have known John and Mike Johnson for almost 10 years and always appreciated the way Old Colony treats their clients. Back in the day when I was a Brand Founder and a National Sales manager, I would always take my business to the Old Colony crew,” said David Abrahams, CEO and Founder of iLevel Brands. “I tried many brokers before discovering Old Colony and no one could touch their results. I am extremely excited about this partnership, as we position ourselves for a record-breaking 2020.”About iLevel BrandsiLevel Brands is on a mission to reinvent the broker model. iLevel’s model is simple: commitment to a limited number of lines with significant growth potential. iLevel proves that a smaller team with superior skills, dedication, and a set of technology tools can outperform larger service companies. By focusing on opportunities, eliminating obstacles, and WORKING the line, GROWTH happens.For more information, please visit www.ilevelbrands.com About Old Colony FoodsOld Colony Foods is committed to providing an unparalleled level of service to our business partners. Our dedication to excellence combined with our expertise results in our clients realizing their unique sales and marketing goals.For more information, please visit www.oldcolonyfoods.net



